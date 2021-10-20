checkAd

DGAP-News EXASOL AG Honored to Join the United Nations Global Compact

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.10.2021, 10:00  |  20   |   |   

DGAP-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
EXASOL AG Honored to Join the United Nations Global Compact

20.10.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Exasol Honored to Join the United Nations Global Compact

Nuremberg, Germany - October 20, 2021 - Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, today announced that it has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative, as Signatory.

"We are proud to have been accepted into the United Nations Global Compact. The program requires signatories to commit to Ten Principles safeguarding the environment, respecting human and labor rights, and working against corruption. We believe these Ten Principles to be fundamental to business in general and how we work at Exasol in particular, so joining the UN Global Compact is an important way for us to formalize this commitment," said Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol.

The UN Global Compact challenges companies to conduct business responsibly by aligning their operations and strategies with the UN's Ten Principles. It also commits companies to take actions to advance broader social benefits, in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By incorporating the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact into the business operations, companies are not only upholding their basic responsibilities to the societies they operate in, but also setting the stage for long-term success.

With more than 14,000 companies in over 160 countries participating, the UN Global Compact holds signatories and participants to the highest sustainability standards.

"We've been recently ramping up efforts around all our Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, including becoming carbon neutral for 2019 and 2020, our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint by 42% by 2030, and launching our #IAmChange program, which showcases how Exasolians are making a personal impact. Joining the UN Global Compact is a big step to securing more sustainable business," added Auld.

To learn more, please visit https://www.unglobalcompact.org/what-is-gc/participants/148115-Exasol- ...


About Exasol
Exasol was founded in 2000 with the vision to transform how organizations use data. Today, Exasol's analytics database - the fastest in the world - is trusted by the world's most ambitious organizations. With offices in several locations across the US and Europe, Exasol is committed to delivering flexible, scalable and powerful analytics solutions to customers wherever they are, in the cloud or on-premises.

Exasol - accelerating insights from the world's data.

Learn more at: www.exasol.com and follow us on social media: LinkedIn and Twitter.

PR Contacts:
Isabella Ward, EMEA PR Manager at Exasol
Email: isabella.ward@exasol.com


20.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: EXASOL AG
Neumeyerstraße 22-26
90411 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.exasol.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9
WKN: A0LR9G
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1241858

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1241858  20.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241858&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetEXASOL Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Exasol (Stern oder Sternschnuppe.....)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News EXASOL AG Honored to Join the United Nations Global Compact DGAP-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Sustainability EXASOL AG Honored to Join the United Nations Global Compact 20.10.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Exasol Honored to Join the United Nations …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG: Umsatzmeldung zum 30. September 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Reports Two Publications of Positive Data on Nexodyn(R) AOS for Hard-to-Heal ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares
DGAP-Adhoc: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG plant Aufnahme eines neuen Mehrheitsaktionärs und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG plant Aufnahme eines neuen Mehrheitsaktionärs in ihre Tochtergesellschaft PREOS Global ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: Zweistelliges Wachstum im dritten Quartal
DGAP-Adhoc: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG plans admission of new majority shareholder and ...
DGAP-News: KWS schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021 erfolgreich ab und erhöht Dividende
DGAP-Adhoc: GORE German Office Real Estate AG plant Neuausrichtung mit Investmentfokus auf den luxemburgischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik stärkt globales Photonik-Geschäft durch Übernahme der Berliner Glas ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: BEI EINER IN VITRO-STUDIE ERHÖHEN DIE ACCUM(TM)-VARIANTEN VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DIE WIRKSAMKEIT ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Gesellschaft beschließt die vorläufige Einstellung des Angebots von ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric and H3 HATS Detail Successes with World's First Industrialized Optical Communications ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Year-end Pre-Close Trading Statement
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:00 UhrDGAP-News: EXASOL AG tritt United Nations Global Compact bei
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.10.21DGAP-News: EXASOL AG Announces Changes to its Leadership Structure
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.10.21DGAP-News: EXASOL AG gibt Veränderungen in der Führungsstruktur bekannt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21DGAP-News: Exasol Achieves Carbon Neutrality for 2020 and Commits to a 42% Reduction in Emissions by 2030
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21DGAP-News: Exasol ist CO2-neutral für 2020 und verpflichtet sich, Emissionen bis 2030 um 42% zu reduzieren
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Top-Aktien für Oktober
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
23.09.21DGAP-DD: EXASOL AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
23.09.21DGAP-DD: EXASOL AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
23.09.21DGAP-News: EXASOL AG: BARC's 'The Data Management Survey 22': Exasol lässt in seinen Vergleichsgruppen erneut die Wettbewerber hinter sich
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21DGAP-News: Exasol remains undefeated against its competitors in its peer groups in BARC's The Data Management Survey 22
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten