checkAd

TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Consent Solicitation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 10:01  |  32   |   |   

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S                                                                   ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 09.2021

20.10.2021


Tresu Investment Holding A/S (the "Issuer") announces that it is soliciting consents (the "Consent Solicitation") from the holders of its Senior Secured Floating Rate Bonds 2017/2022 with ISIN no. DK0030404967 (the “Bonds”) to approve certain amendments proposed to be made to the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions") as set out in the consent solicitation memorandum dated 20 October 2021 (the "Consent Solicitation Memorandum"). The information in this announcement is subject to and qualified by the Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF LAWS OR REGULATIONS. THIS COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

The Issuer has engaged Danske Bank A/S and Nykredit Bank A/S as solicitation agents (the "Solicitation Agents") in connection with the Consent Solicitation.

Capitalised terms used but not defined are used with the meanings given to them in the Terms and Conditions or the Consent Solicitation Memorandum, as the case may be.

Consent Solicitation

As more fully set out in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum, the Issuer is soliciting consents from the Bondholders to certain amendments (the "Proposal") to the Terms and Conditions including:

  1. extending the Final Maturity Date of the Bonds by approximately 27 months from 29 September 2022 to 2 January 2025;
  2. increasing the redemption price for the Bonds at the Final Maturity Date, as extended, from the Nominal Amount together with accrued but unpaid Interest to 103.00 per cent. of the Nominal Amount together with accrued but unpaid Interest;
  3. adjusting the redemption price for the Bonds to be paid if the Issuer exercises its voluntary total call option in respect of the Bonds to (i) 100.00 per cent. of the Nominal Amount (together with accrued but unpaid Interest) if redemption occurs before 29 September 2022, (ii) 101.50 per cent. of the Nominal Amount (together with accrued but unpaid Interest) if redemption occurs between (and including) 29 September 2022 and (but excluding) 29 September 2023, and (iii) 103.00 per cent. of the Nominal Amount (together with accrued but unpaid Interest) if redemption occurs between (and including) 29 September 2023 and (but excluding) the Final Maturity Date as extended;
  4. amending the definition of Permitted Debt in the Terms and Conditions to permit an up to DKK 50,000,000 (plus interest and costs) unsecured guarantee facility agreement with one or more financial institutions under which the Issuer or any Group Company (and the Parent) may request issuance of prepayment guarantees for the benefit of the Group's business counterparties (the “Guarantee Facility Agreement”);
  1. extending the timing for delivery of the quarterly interim unaudited consolidated reports for the financial quarter ending on 31 December in each financial year to three months (rather than two months) after the end of such quarter, thus allowing the Issuer to increase efficiency by preparing such quarterly report together with the annual audited consolidated financial statements; and
    Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Consent Solicitation TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S                                                                   ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 09.2021 20.10.2021 Tresu Investment Holding A/S (the "Issuer") announces that it is soliciting consents (the "Consent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Neuronetics Launches Upgrades of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
Pipeline West/Clipper Gold Project Update Including Regional Earn-In Activity
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...