TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Consent Solicitation





Tresu Investment Holding A/S (the "Issuer") announces that it is soliciting consents (the "Consent Solicitation") from the holders of its Senior Secured Floating Rate Bonds 2017/2022 with ISIN no. DK0030404967 (the “Bonds”) to approve certain amendments proposed to be made to the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions") as set out in the consent solicitation memorandum dated 20 October 2021 (the "Consent Solicitation Memorandum"). The information in this announcement is subject to and qualified by the Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF LAWS OR REGULATIONS. THIS COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

The Issuer has engaged Danske Bank A/S and Nykredit Bank A/S as solicitation agents (the "Solicitation Agents") in connection with the Consent Solicitation.

Capitalised terms used but not defined are used with the meanings given to them in the Terms and Conditions or the Consent Solicitation Memorandum, as the case may be.

Consent Solicitation

As more fully set out in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum, the Issuer is soliciting consents from the Bondholders to certain amendments (the "Proposal") to the Terms and Conditions including:

extending the Final Maturity Date of the Bonds by approximately 27 months from 29 September 2022 to 2 January 2025; increasing the redemption price for the Bonds at the Final Maturity Date, as extended, from the Nominal Amount together with accrued but unpaid Interest to 103.00 per cent. of the Nominal Amount together with accrued but unpaid Interest; adjusting the redemption price for the Bonds to be paid if the Issuer exercises its voluntary total call option in respect of the Bonds to (i) 100.00 per cent. of the Nominal Amount (together with accrued but unpaid Interest) if redemption occurs before 29 September 2022, (ii) 101.50 per cent. of the Nominal Amount (together with accrued but unpaid Interest) if redemption occurs between (and including) 29 September 2022 and (but excluding) 29 September 2023, and (iii) 103.00 per cent. of the Nominal Amount (together with accrued but unpaid Interest) if redemption occurs between (and including) 29 September 2023 and (but excluding) the Final Maturity Date as extended; amending the definition of Permitted Debt in the Terms and Conditions to permit an up to DKK 50,000,000 (plus interest and costs) unsecured guarantee facility agreement with one or more financial institutions under which the Issuer or any Group Company (and the Parent) may request issuance of prepayment guarantees for the benefit of the Group's business counterparties (the “Guarantee Facility Agreement”);