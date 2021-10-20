checkAd

Opening of new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) financing FlexLån

20 October 2021

 

Company Announcement number 89/2021

Opening of new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) financing FlexLån

Realkredit Danmark will open 12 new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding of traditional FlexLån and four new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding of FlexLån with government guarantee.

For further information on the characteristics of the bonds, please see appendix.

The final terms of the bonds will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.

 

The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

