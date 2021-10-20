checkAd

SEB Moves into Positive Territory on Earnings Beat, Cash Returns

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – SEB shares were back in positive territory mid-morning after starting the day in the red, as the earnings beat and shareholder cash returns trumped worries about high valuation, analysts said.SEB beat consensus on Q3 earnings after very …

  • (PLX AI) – SEB shares were back in positive territory mid-morning after starting the day in the red, as the earnings beat and shareholder cash returns trumped worries about high valuation, analysts said.
  • SEB beat consensus on Q3 earnings after very low loan losses and higher than expected top line items
  • Shares had already performed well before the results and remain above their long term average P/E ratio of 10.8, which initially caused a small sell-off at the open
  • Q3 was strong, with a beat across all lines and a solid CET1 buffer even after the additional dividend and buyback, Bank of America said
  • Net interest income beat consensus thanks to increased lending volumes: BofA
  • This was a strong report, which combined with the dividend and buyback announcement should be well received by the market, Carnegie said


