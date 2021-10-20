SEB Moves into Positive Territory on Earnings Beat, Cash Returns Autor: PLX AI | 20.10.2021, 10:06 | | 15 0 | 0 20.10.2021, 10:06 | (PLX AI) – SEB shares were back in positive territory mid-morning after starting the day in the red, as the earnings beat and shareholder cash returns trumped worries about high valuation, analysts said.SEB beat consensus on Q3 earnings after very … (PLX AI) – SEB shares were back in positive territory mid-morning after starting the day in the red, as the earnings beat and shareholder cash returns trumped worries about high valuation, analysts said.SEB beat consensus on Q3 earnings after very … (PLX AI) – SEB shares were back in positive territory mid-morning after starting the day in the red, as the earnings beat and shareholder cash returns trumped worries about high valuation, analysts said.

SEB beat consensus on Q3 earnings after very low loan losses and higher than expected top line items

Shares had already performed well before the results and remain above their long term average P/E ratio of 10.8, which initially caused a small sell-off at the open

Q3 was strong, with a beat across all lines and a solid CET1 buffer even after the additional dividend and buyback, Bank of America said

Net interest income beat consensus thanks to increased lending volumes: BofA

This was a strong report, which combined with the dividend and buyback announcement should be well received by the market, Carnegie said



