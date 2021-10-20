checkAd

Securitas AB to publish the Interim report January-September 2021 on October 29

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas AB will publish the Interim report for January-September 2021 on Friday, October 29, 2021, at approximately 1.00 p.m. (CET)

App. 1.00 p.m. (CET) Report release

The report will be sent as a press release from Cision ( www.cision.se ) and will automatically be published on www.securitas.com when released.

2.00 p.m. (CET) Presentation slides available 

For presentation slides, follow the link www.securitas.com/presentations. 

2.30 p.m. (CET) Telephone conference and audio cast

Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference at 2.30 p.m. (CET) where Securitas President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist and CFO Andreas Lindback will present the report and answer questions. The telephone conference will also be audio casted live via Securitas' website. To participate in the telephone conference, please dial in five minutes prior to the start of the conference call:

United States:  + 1 631 913 1422
Sweden:  + 46 8 566 426 51
United Kingdom: + 44 333 3000 804
Please use the following pin code for the telephone conference: 621 490 78#

To follow the audio cast of the telephone conference via the web, please follow the link www.securitas.com/webcasts.

A recorded version of the audio cast will be available on the same web page after the telephone conference. We value your privacy and want to be transparent with you on the way that we collect and use your personal data when you participate in the telephone conference. Please follow this link to read our privacy policy for telephone conferences/audio casts in relation to publication of interim reports: www.securitas.com/privacy-policy-audiocasts.

Further information: 

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Head of Investor Relations, mobile: +46 (0) 76 116 7443; micaela.sjokvist@securitas.comMedia: Helena Andreas, SVP Communications & People +46 10 470 30 20; press@securitas.com 

