Result of the auction of 0.00 per cent DGB 2024 and 0.00 per cent DGB 2031
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 20.10.2021, 10:24 | 11 | 0 |
Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
|Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
|Cut-off price
|Pro rata
|Yield
|99 24292 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2024
|
1,300
|
860
|
101.470
|100 %
|-0.47 % p.a.
|99 24102 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2031
|
2,340
|
2,180
|
98.56
|100 %
|0.14 % p.a.
|Total
|
3,640
|
3,040
Settlement: 22 October 2021
