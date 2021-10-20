checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA raises forecast for financial year 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA raises forecast for financial year 2021

20-Oct-2021 / 10:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, Germany, 20 October 2021

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
Publication of insider information in acc. with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation

HHLA raises forecast for financial year 2021

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is raising its forecast for revenue and EBIT in the current fiscal year based on preliminary figures for the company's performance during the first nine months of the year. Extraordinary, non-recurring earnings effects in the Port Logistics subgroup were a significant factor in adjusting the annual forecast. In contrast to original assumptions, the ongoing disruptions in global supply chains and the associated massive ship delays also led to temporary significantly higher storage fees in the third quarter as a result of longer container dwell times at HHLA's terminals in Hamburg. In addition, a higher subsidy for route prices of € 11 million granted retroactively for 2020 by the German Federal Railway Authority made a positive contribution to the Port Logistics subgroup's earnings.

For the Port Logistics subgroup, a moderate increase in container throughput is expected again, as is a significant increase in container transport compared to the previous year. HHLA now expects revenue for the 2021 financial year to come to around € 1,410 million (previously: significant increase compared to the previous year). Against the background of the aforementioned extraordinary earnings effects, the forecast for the operating result (EBIT) of the Port Logistics subgroup is being raised and will come to around € 190 million (previously: range of € 140 million to € 165 million).

