Element79 Gold Welcomes Barrick Gold Alumnus and Experienced Mining Executive as Chief Operating Officer

Autor: Accesswire
20.10.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC PINK:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mr. Antonios Maragakis to the position of Chief Operating Officer.Mr. Maragakis holds a …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC PINK:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mr. Antonios Maragakis to the position of Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Maragakis holds a distinguished resume, including management and director-level positions overseeing multi-billion dollar project portfolios internationally at organizations such as:

  • Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE Listed), where he lead project controls in North America across a portfolio of 70+ projects worth over $2.3 billion.
  • Skeena Resources Limited (TSX Listed), where he worked closely with executive leadership to develop the Eskay Creek Project and corporate processes and management systems.
  • Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE Listed), where he helped develop the $3 billion Indonesian Copper Smelter Project which includes a 2 million ton/annum smelter and precious metal recovery plant.
  • Eldorado Gold Corporation (TSX, NYSE Listed), where he was Project Director for the over $1 billion Skouries Project as well as leading the operational turnaround of the Kassandra Mines.
  • Koch Industries (the largest privately held company in the U.S.), at its subsidiary, Koch Ag. & Energy Solutions where he helped execute the Enid Expansion Megaproject, at the time the largest capital project ever undertaken by the entire Koch Industries conglomerate.
  • Mochica Resources and Calipuy Resources (private Peruvian gold mines) where he oversaw the development of various project portfolios.

"It's a tremendous vote of confidence when a highly seasoned director such as Mr. Maragakis, with his wealth of experience overseeing multi-billion dollar projects, makes the decision to dedicate his valuable time to a junior mining company such as Element79 Gold," said James Tworek, President and CEO of the Company. "The expertise that Mr. Maragakis brings to the table will be invaluable to the development of our growing portfolio of properties."

Mr. Maragakis completed his Ph.D. at the University of Delft, M.Sc. at the University of Bath, as well as his B.Sc and B.A. at the University of Nevada, and Executive Training at the London Business School. He brings with him 15+ years of experience leading some of the largest mining megaprojects in the last decade.

"Based on my international experience, especially in Nevada and Canada, I am confident in my ability to deliver significant value across such a diverse set of properties at Element79 Gold," commented Mr. Maragakis. "I look forward to working with the team on this unique opportunity, particularly at such early stages of development."

