Getinge Soars 7% After Q3 Orders Boom
(PLX AI) – Getinge shares rose nearly 7% after third-quarter order intake increased nearly 22%.That was 8% higher than the market was expectingSales were 4% lower, but in light of the strong order intake, we are not worried about the deviation on …
- (PLX AI) – Getinge shares rose nearly 7% after third-quarter order intake increased nearly 22%.
- That was 8% higher than the market was expecting
- Sales were 4% lower, but in light of the strong order intake, we are not worried about the deviation on the sales side, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said
- Market expectations now look conservative: Kepler
- Consensus may go up on adj. EBITA level by about 6.5%, Kepler said, reiterating a buy recommendation
