Getinge Soars 7% After Q3 Orders Boom Autor: PLX AI | 20.10.2021, 10:55 | | 24 0 | 0 20.10.2021, 10:55 | (PLX AI) – Getinge shares rose nearly 7% after third-quarter order intake increased nearly 22%.That was 8% higher than the market was expectingSales were 4% lower, but in light of the strong order intake, we are not worried about the deviation on … (PLX AI) – Getinge shares rose nearly 7% after third-quarter order intake increased nearly 22%.That was 8% higher than the market was expectingSales were 4% lower, but in light of the strong order intake, we are not worried about the deviation on … (PLX AI) – Getinge shares rose nearly 7% after third-quarter order intake increased nearly 22%.

That was 8% higher than the market was expecting

Sales were 4% lower, but in light of the strong order intake, we are not worried about the deviation on the sales side, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said

Market expectations now look conservative: Kepler

Consensus may go up on adj. EBITA level by about 6.5%, Kepler said, reiterating a buy recommendation



