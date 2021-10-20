checkAd

Getinge Soars 7% After Q3 Orders Boom

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Getinge shares rose nearly 7% after third-quarter order intake increased nearly 22%.That was 8% higher than the market was expectingSales were 4% lower, but in light of the strong order intake, we are not worried about the deviation on …

  • (PLX AI) – Getinge shares rose nearly 7% after third-quarter order intake increased nearly 22%.
  • That was 8% higher than the market was expecting
  • Sales were 4% lower, but in light of the strong order intake, we are not worried about the deviation on the sales side, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said
  • Market expectations now look conservative: Kepler
  • Consensus may go up on adj. EBITA level by about 6.5%, Kepler said, reiterating a buy recommendation
