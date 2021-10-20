Precast Concrete Market to hit $165 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The precast concrete market is expected to surpass USD 165 billion by 2027, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing spending in the water and wastewater treatment sector will provide impetus to the industry demand.

North American precast concrete market is predicted to hold around 17% revenue share by 2027 led by rapid growth in the commercial construction industry and increasing trends of restructuring old establishments.

Rising demand from the new housing sector in Asia Pacific is likely to further boost the precast concrete business. Moreover, the growing need for water filtration to protect natural water bodies across the globe will significantly contribute to the market revenue. Owing to high strength and durability, precast concrete is readily adopted in commercial wastewater treatment systems in developing countries. The products are widely used in multi-cell tanks, wall panels, chambers, etc. Precast concrete water treatment systems provide longevity and safety measures, which further drive product demand in the coming years. Fluctuating costs of raw materials and transportation issues of finished products may restrict business growth.

The precast concrete market from transportation products segment is expected to be valued at around USD 25 billion by 2027. Growing applications of box culverts, multi-sided structures, traffic barriers, bridge elements, pavements, etc., in the transportation industry will augment product demand. The rapid expansion of rail and road transport systems, specifically in Asia Pacific and Latin America, is poised to compel the industry statistics through 2027.

The non-residential sector is projected to witness sustainable growth of above 5.6% CAGR till 2027. The rapid adoption of lightweight, heatproof, and anti-corrosive materials in non-residential buildings, such as commercial complexes, airports, offices, malls, and parking spaces, will positively influence product consumption.

North American is anticipated to capture around 17% of the market share by 2027. Rapid growth in the commercial construction industry and increasing trends of restructuring old establishments will largely augment the regional product consumption. Moreover, favorable government policies to use advanced and eco-friendly materials in transportation & infrastructure projects will further stimulate the industry expansion.