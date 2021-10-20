checkAd

DGAP-News IMMOFINANZ AG: Dividend announcement

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.10.2021, 11:10  |  14   |   |   

DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Dividend
IMMOFINANZ AG: Dividend announcement

20.10.2021 / 11:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IMMOFINANZ AG: Dividend announcement

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Immofinanz Immobilien Anlagen AG!
Long
Basispreis 20,04€
Hebel 12,70
Ask 0,17
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 23,10€
Hebel 12,70
Ask 0,18
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

ISIN: AT0000A21KS2

The 28th ordinary shareholders' meeting of IMMOFINANZ AG, registered seat in Vienna, FN 114425 y, on 19 October 2021 resolved upon a dividend distribution for the business year 2020 of EUR 0.75 per share bearing dividend entitlement.

Pursuant to the resolution of the shareholders' meeting of 19 October 2021 the dividend distribution shall be qualified under Austrian tax law as repayment of capital according to section 4 para 12 Austrian Income Tax Act.

The dividend is due and payable on 25 October 2021 (Dividend-Payment-Date). The shares of IMMOFINANZ AG are traded at the Vienna Stock Exchange and Warsaw Stock Exchange from 21 October 2021 ex dividend for the business year 2020 (Dividend Ex-Date). The relevant date for the securities account balance to receive a dividend (Record Date) is 22 October 2021.

For additional information contact:
Bettina Schragl
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290
M +43 (0)699 1685 7290
communications@immofinanz.com
investor@immofinanz.com


IMMOFINANZ
1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria
www.immofinanz.com

20.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290
Fax: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290
E-mail: investor@immofinanz.com
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
WKN: A2JN9W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1242137

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1242137  20.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242137&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetImmofinanz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News IMMOFINANZ AG: Dividend announcement DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Dividend IMMOFINANZ AG: Dividend announcement 20.10.2021 / 11:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. IMMOFINANZ AG: Dividend announcement ISIN: AT0000A21KS2 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Reports Two Publications of Positive Data on Nexodyn(R) AOS for Hard-to-Heal ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares
DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: Zweistelliges Wachstum im dritten Quartal
DGAP-News: KWS schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021 erfolgreich ab und erhöht Dividende
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG Has Invested in Element Finance Via its Subsidiary
DGAP-Adhoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Trotz hoher Schäden ...
DGAP-Adhoc: JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik stärkt globales Photonik-Geschäft durch Übernahme der Berliner Glas ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Brockhaus Technologies strukturiert Finanzierung des angestrebten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: Double-digit growth in the third quarter
DGAP-Adhoc: InCity Immobilien AG: INCITY ERWIRBT AUSSERBÖRSLICH SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN IM NENNWERT VON EUR ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: BEI EINER IN VITRO-STUDIE ERHÖHEN DIE ACCUM(TM)-VARIANTEN VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DIE WIRKSAMKEIT ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Gesellschaft beschließt die vorläufige Einstellung des Angebots von ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric and H3 HATS Detail Successes with World's First Industrialized Optical Communications ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Year-end Pre-Close Trading Statement
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:10 UhrDGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG: Dividendenbekanntmachung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ doppelt mit Office Of the Year Award ausgezeichnet
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ scores twice at the Office Of the Year Awards
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21SmartInvestor: Immobilien Small Caps - Zurück zur Normalität
Smart Investor | Kommentare
28.09.21DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ gibt Nominierungen für den Aufsichtsrat bekannt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ announces nominations for the Supervisory Board
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten