checkAd

MysteryVibe Latest Study Finds that Vibrators Relieve Menopausal Symptoms including Arousal Disorder and Vaginal Atrophy

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 11:19  |  13   |   |   

- With 77% of women uncomfortable seeking medical attention for menopausal symptoms, MysteryVibe's Crescendo offers more than therapy; it's a public service.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Menopause is an inevitable experience for women, and so are the painful symptoms, like vaginal atrophy, vaginal dryness, and arousal disorder that accompany this biological transition. In their case study, sexual wellness company, MysteryVibe, found evidence that supports vibrators as effective therapeutic tools in managing the negative symptoms of menopause.

With 77% of women uncomfortable seeking medical attention for menopausal symptoms, MysteryVibe’s Crescendo offers more than therapy; it’s a public service.

The decline of estrogen production in women ushers more than hormonal transitions, but a slew of potential sexual problems. The average age of menopause in the United States is 51, and sexual dysfunction in menopausal women is upwards of 86.5%. With numbers like up to 50% of women experiencing vaginal atrophy, which includes symptoms of dryness, irritation, and pain during intercourse, it's no wonder menopause is synonymous with existential dread. Despite the statistics, 77% of women were uncomfortable seeking medical attention, and 42% didn't know treatment options were available.

MysteryVibe, committed to improving the quality of life, believes that menopause doesn't need to mark the end of sexual wellness and has engineered a vibrator that could play a pivotal role in the medical intervention of menopausal symptoms.

Incorporating vibrational therapy in their bendable vibrator Crescendo illustrates creative resourcefulness in problem-solving and has earned the product an FDA II registration and several notable awards. Poor blood circulation brought on by low estrogen levels is a leading cause of vaginal dryness and atrophy. The vibrational therapy in Crescendo increases blood flow. Improving circulation promotes tissue repair, genital sensation, lubrication production and relaxes pelvic floor muscles.

The first-of-its-kind smart vibrator, Crescendo, can send localized vibrations and stimulation to the areas that need pain relief, both internally and externally. Internal stimulation is essential because "The pelvic floor muscles are hard to reach and release from the outside. It's often necessary to work vaginally to reach this network of muscles. Adding vibration can help enhance blood flow, tissue response and aid in arousal and sexual pleasure. Vibration and dilation can be extremely helpful to treat pelvic pain and enhance sexual pleasure," states Urologist and Sexual Medicine Specialist Dr. Rachel Rubin in support of Crescendo for her patients.

Several Urologists promote Crescendo in their practices as a method for treating menopause symptoms. According to acclaimed menopause specialist Dr. Shahzadi Harper, "The vagina is like a muscle that needs to be exercised to avoid vaginal atrophy. I'd recommend using a slim bendable vibrating device like Crescendo as it can target vibrations exactly where you want them leading to better orgasms, increased blood flow & improved vaginal health."

The results of MysteryVibe's trials support existing evidence that women who use vibrators regularly have increased blood flow to their vaginas, increased lubrication, and reported higher sexual satisfaction scores than women who did not use vibrators. With 71.5% of women reporting no negative symptoms associated with vibrator use, as opposed to hormone therapy replacement, a precedent has been made to revisit what constitutes medical necessity. MysteryVibe believes insurance companies should take the research into account and consider the expenses of vibrators like Crescendo as medically relevant for menopausal patients. You can learn more about their mission here.

About MysteryVibe

MysteryVibe creates award-winning medical devices that help address big issues in sexual health like pain, erectile dysfunction & arousal disorder. They are a world leader in sexual health technology with multi award-winning FDA II devices which have improved the lives of over 50k people in 65 countries.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1665504/MysteryVibe_Crescendo.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MysteryVibe Latest Study Finds that Vibrators Relieve Menopausal Symptoms including Arousal Disorder and Vaginal Atrophy - With 77% of women uncomfortable seeking medical attention for menopausal symptoms, MysteryVibe's Crescendo offers more than therapy; it's a public service. LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Menopause is an inevitable experience for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Automobili Pininfarina and BOVET 1822 Present the New Battista Tourbillon Timepiece
SeaLights Announces $30 Million Series B to Revolutionize Software Quality at Scale
Darling Ingredients' health brand, Rousselot launches Quali-Pure, a range of gelatins with ...
Maxwise Experts Publish Projection for Bitcoin in 2021
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Reaches Agreement to Acquire PwC's Global Mobility Tax and Immigration ...
New Dynamic Immersive Art Installation From Kenzo Digital to Live in the New York City Skyline at ...
Fosun Sports Group announces new entity to deepen global sports industry footprint
Global Anti-Aging Market to Witness Spectacular Growth, Revenue to Surge to USD 162.9 Billion by ...
Federico Milanese presents the opportunities of Mediterranean kiwifruit in the Asian market at ...
Titel
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
Global Genome Editing Market Size to Reach USD 19.06 Billion in 2028, Says Reports and Data
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI