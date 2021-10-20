checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.10.2021 / 11:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Detlef
Last name(s): Dinsel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nagarro SE

b) LEI
9845008396BA67DA9B37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2200

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
168.5211 EUR 842605.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
168.5211 EUR 842605.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


20.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Internet: www.nagarro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70678  20.10.2021 




