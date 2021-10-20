checkAd

ASML Recoups Some Losses After Q4 Outlook Seen Soft

Autor: PLX AI
20.10.2021   

(PLX AI) – ASML recouped some of its early losses, but remained in the red after a mixed third-quarter report and soft revenue outlook for the fourth quarter.ASML Q3 earnings beat on net income and EPS level, but lagged expectations on revenue, …

  • (PLX AI) – ASML recouped some of its early losses, but remained in the red after a mixed third-quarter report and soft revenue outlook for the fourth quarter.
  • ASML Q3 earnings beat on net income and EPS level, but lagged expectations on revenue, while Q4 revenue outlook was 3% below consensus
  • ASML indicated that the miss on Q4 revenue was due to materials shortages, some EUV tools shipped but not recognized yet and some start-up issues in the logistics of their new DUV factory
  • It is likely that Q1 revenue for next year will be higher than Q4 guidance for this year, analysts at Bank of America said
  • It is important that ASML hasn't seen any impact from a China slowdown and sees solid demand drivers in Memory and Logic to continue, BofA said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock


