ASML Recoups Some Losses After Q4 Outlook Seen Soft Autor: PLX AI | 20.10.2021, 11:13 | | 18 0 | 0 20.10.2021, 11:13 | (PLX AI) – ASML recouped some of its early losses, but remained in the red after a mixed third-quarter report and soft revenue outlook for the fourth quarter.ASML Q3 earnings beat on net income and EPS level, but lagged expectations on revenue, … (PLX AI) – ASML recouped some of its early losses, but remained in the red after a mixed third-quarter report and soft revenue outlook for the fourth quarter.ASML Q3 earnings beat on net income and EPS level, but lagged expectations on revenue, … (PLX AI) – ASML recouped some of its early losses, but remained in the red after a mixed third-quarter report and soft revenue outlook for the fourth quarter.

ASML Q3 earnings beat on net income and EPS level, but lagged expectations on revenue, while Q4 revenue outlook was 3% below consensus

ASML indicated that the miss on Q4 revenue was due to materials shortages, some EUV tools shipped but not recognized yet and some start-up issues in the logistics of their new DUV factory

It is likely that Q1 revenue for next year will be higher than Q4 guidance for this year, analysts at Bank of America said

It is important that ASML hasn't seen any impact from a China slowdown and sees solid demand drivers in Memory and Logic to continue, BofA said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock



ASML Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

ASML Holding Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer