Ørsted Rises 3% After Borkum Riffgrund 3 Farmdown Is Ahead of Expectations

- (PLX AI) – Ørsted shares rose 3% after the world's biggest offshore wind developer sold 50% of its Borkum Riffgrund 3 project for DKK 9 billion.
- The company will book an estimated gain of DKK 2.05 billion, higher than some analysts expectations of DKK 1.4 billion
- The return is attractive and the upfront timing of the proceeds allows for faster recycling of capital, analysts at Wells Fargo said
- The company continues to execute on longer-term growth initiatives, Wells Fargo said, reiterating an overweight recommendation on the stock, with a price target of DKK 1,330
