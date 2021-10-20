Ørsted Rises 3% After Borkum Riffgrund 3 Farmdown Is Ahead of Expectations Autor: PLX AI | 20.10.2021, 11:21 | | 13 0 | 0 20.10.2021, 11:21 | (PLX AI) – Ørsted shares rose 3% after the world's biggest offshore wind developer sold 50% of its Borkum Riffgrund 3 project for DKK 9 billion.The company will book an estimated gain of DKK 2.05 billion, higher than some analysts expectations of … (PLX AI) – Ørsted shares rose 3% after the world's biggest offshore wind developer sold 50% of its Borkum Riffgrund 3 project for DKK 9 billion.The company will book an estimated gain of DKK 2.05 billion, higher than some analysts expectations of … (PLX AI) – Ørsted shares rose 3% after the world's biggest offshore wind developer sold 50% of its Borkum Riffgrund 3 project for DKK 9 billion.

The company will book an estimated gain of DKK 2.05 billion, higher than some analysts expectations of DKK 1.4 billion

The return is attractive and the upfront timing of the proceeds allows for faster recycling of capital, analysts at Wells Fargo said

The company continues to execute on longer-term growth initiatives, Wells Fargo said, reiterating an overweight recommendation on the stock, with a price target of DKK 1,330



