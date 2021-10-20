checkAd

Ørsted Rises 3% After Borkum Riffgrund 3 Farmdown Is Ahead of Expectations

Autor: PLX AI
20.10.2021, 11:21  |  13   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Ørsted shares rose 3% after the world's biggest offshore wind developer sold 50% of its Borkum Riffgrund 3 project for DKK 9 billion.The company will book an estimated gain of DKK 2.05 billion, higher than some analysts expectations of …

  • (PLX AI) – Ørsted shares rose 3% after the world's biggest offshore wind developer sold 50% of its Borkum Riffgrund 3 project for DKK 9 billion.
  • The company will book an estimated gain of DKK 2.05 billion, higher than some analysts expectations of DKK 1.4 billion
  • The return is attractive and the upfront timing of the proceeds allows for faster recycling of capital, analysts at Wells Fargo said
  • The company continues to execute on longer-term growth initiatives, Wells Fargo said, reiterating an overweight recommendation on the stock, with a price target of DKK 1,330
