Hexagon Purus ASA’s third quarter results 2021 will be released on 2 November 2021, 07:00 CET.

Morten Holum (CEO) and Dilip Warrier (CFO) will present the results at 08:30 CET and the presentation will be broadcasted live via https://hexagonpurus.kg5.no/ . The presentation will be held in English.

A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagonpurus.com after the presentation.