Chr. Hansen Faces Short Term Uncertainties, Kepler Says, Cutting Price Target
- (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen faces uncertainties in the short term, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, cutting their price target on the stock to DKK 560 from DKK 615.
- Recommendation remains hold
- There is uncertainty about the outlook for the EBIT margin, as Q4 was below expectations, Kepler said
- However, the company has many attractive long-term growth opportunities: Kepler
- Chr. Hansen was up 0.9% at DKK 499.20 in late morning trading
