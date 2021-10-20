DGAP-Ad-hoc: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results Sixt SE: Group EBT of around EUR 253 million in third quarter of 2021 exceeds expectations; SIXT raises forecast again for financial year 2021 20-Oct-2021 / 11:37 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pullach, 20 October 2021

Based on the evaluation of preliminary figures that was completed today, consolidated operating revenue of the Sixt Group in the third quarter of 2021 is expected to amount to approximately EUR 795 million (Q3 2020: EUR 460 million) and consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) to approximately EUR 253 million (Q3 2020: EUR 66 million). The latest average analyst estimate for the Sixt Group's EBT in the third quarter of 2021 of EUR 226 million was thus significantly exceeded. Expected consolidated revenue for the third quarter is in line with market expectations (latest average analyst estimate: EUR 807 million).

The main reason for this pleasing development of the Group's earnings is the business performance in Europe and particularly in the United States, which even significantly exceeded the company's recent high expectations for September. This is due to the persistently good market price level, which is the result of the shortage of vehicles due to the lack of semiconductors and the demand development exceeding expectations.

Based on the preliminary results for the third quarter, the current booking volume in October and a correspondingly updated forecast for the months ahead, the Managing Board of Sixt SE decided to raise its forecast for financial year 2021 again today. The Managing Board of Sixt SE now expects consolidated operating revenue for financial year 2021 of between EUR 2.10 billion and EUR 2.30 billion (previously: between EUR 2.00 billion and EUR 2.20 billion) and earnings before taxes (EBT) for the Sixt Group of between EUR 390 million and EUR 450 million (previously: between EUR 300 million and EUR 330 million). The latest average analyst estimate for the Sixt Group's consolidated revenue for 2021 is in line with the forecast at EUR 2.21 billion. The forecast EBT range is significantly above market expectations (latest average analyst estimate: EUR 326 million).