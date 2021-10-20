checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Sixt SE: Group EBT of around EUR 253 million in third quarter of 2021 exceeds expectations; SIXT raises forecast again for financial year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.10.2021, 11:37  |  52   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results
Sixt SE: Group EBT of around EUR 253 million in third quarter of 2021 exceeds expectations; SIXT raises forecast again for financial year 2021

20-Oct-2021 / 11:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sixt SE: Group EBT of around EUR 253 million in third quarter of 2021 exceeds expectations; SIXT raises forecast again for financial year 2021

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Sixt SE St!
Long
Basispreis 131,03€
Hebel 12,50
Ask 2,06
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 150,12€
Hebel 12,08
Ask 1,09
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Pullach, 20 October 2021

Based on the evaluation of preliminary figures that was completed today, consolidated operating revenue of the Sixt Group in the third quarter of 2021 is expected to amount to approximately EUR 795 million (Q3 2020: EUR 460 million) and consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) to approximately EUR 253 million (Q3 2020: EUR 66 million). The latest average analyst estimate for the Sixt Group's EBT in the third quarter of 2021 of EUR 226 million was thus significantly exceeded. Expected consolidated revenue for the third quarter is in line with market expectations (latest average analyst estimate: EUR 807 million).

The main reason for this pleasing development of the Group's earnings is the business performance in Europe and particularly in the United States, which even significantly exceeded the company's recent high expectations for September. This is due to the persistently good market price level, which is the result of the shortage of vehicles due to the lack of semiconductors and the demand development exceeding expectations.

Based on the preliminary results for the third quarter, the current booking volume in October and a correspondingly updated forecast for the months ahead, the Managing Board of Sixt SE decided to raise its forecast for financial year 2021 again today. The Managing Board of Sixt SE now expects consolidated operating revenue for financial year 2021 of between EUR 2.10 billion and EUR 2.30 billion (previously: between EUR 2.00 billion and EUR 2.20 billion) and earnings before taxes (EBT) for the Sixt Group of between EUR 390 million and EUR 450 million (previously: between EUR 300 million and EUR 330 million). The latest average analyst estimate for the Sixt Group's consolidated revenue for 2021 is in line with the forecast at EUR 2.21 billion. The forecast EBT range is significantly above market expectations (latest average analyst estimate: EUR 326 million).

Seite 1 von 3
Sixt Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Sixt VZ / ST --- sonst nix --- *smile*
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Sixt SE: Group EBT of around EUR 253 million in third quarter of 2021 exceeds expectations; SIXT raises forecast again for financial year 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results Sixt SE: Group EBT of around EUR 253 million in third quarter of 2021 exceeds expectations; SIXT raises forecast again for financial year 2021 20-Oct-2021 / 11:37 CET/CEST …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Reports Two Publications of Positive Data on Nexodyn(R) AOS for Hard-to-Heal ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG Has Invested in Element Finance Via its Subsidiary
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the first Capital Markets Day on Thursday, 4 November 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: Zweistelliges Wachstum im dritten Quartal
DGAP-News: KWS schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021 erfolgreich ab und erhöht Dividende
DGAP-Adhoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Trotz hoher Schäden ...
DGAP-Adhoc: JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik stärkt globales Photonik-Geschäft durch Übernahme der Berliner Glas ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Brockhaus Technologies strukturiert Finanzierung des angestrebten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik strengthens global photonics business with the acquisition of Berliner Glas ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: BEI EINER IN VITRO-STUDIE ERHÖHEN DIE ACCUM(TM)-VARIANTEN VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DIE WIRKSAMKEIT ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Gesellschaft beschließt die vorläufige Einstellung des Angebots von ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric and H3 HATS Detail Successes with World's First Industrialized Optical Communications ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Year-end Pre-Close Trading Statement
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:57 UhrAutovermieter Sixt hebt dank hoher Mietwagenpreise Prognose an
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11:42 UhrSixt Raises Outlook Again After Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus
PLX AI | Analysen
11:37 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Konzern-EBT von rd. 253 Mio. Euro im dritten Quartal 2021 über den Erwartungen; SIXT hebt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 erneut an
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
10:37 UhrHAUCK & AUFHÄUSER stuft Sixt-Vorzüge auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
19.10.21Alibaba, Bilibili, Goldman Sachs, Apple, Netflix, Infineon, Sixt, Varta, Valneva - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
18.10.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 18.10.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21Marktkompass: 15.530 DAX etwas leichter | China schwächelt | SIXT | CUREVAC | BITCOIN
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
17.10.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17.10.21Sixt sagt weiter steigende Mietwagenpreise voraus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21Mietwagenpreise steigen vor allem in beliebten Urlaubsländern
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten