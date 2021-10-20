Sixt Raises Outlook Again After Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus
- (PLX AI) – Sixt Q3 pretax profit EUR 253 million vs. estimate EUR 105 million.
- Q3 revenue EUR 795 million vs. estimate EUR 700 million
- New Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 390-450 million, up from EUR 300-330 million previously
- New Outlook FY revenue EUR 2,100-2,300 million, up from EUR 2,000-2,200 million previously
- Says results exceeded even its recent high expectations from September
- Normally, booking volumes and market price levels in the very short-term and seasonal car rental business decline significantly starting in September
- This effect is far less pronounced in 2021 than in years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic due to continuing demand and the ongoing shortage of vehicle supply, the company said
