Islandsbanki hf. Publication of 3Q2021 results

Íslandsbanki will publish its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on 28 October 2021.

Investor meeting/webcast will take place on Friday 29 October at 8.30 Reykjavík/GMT, 9.30 London/BST, 10.30 CET

Íslandsbanki will host an investor meeting and webcast in English for investors and market participants on Friday 29 October at 8.30 GMT at the Bank‘s headquarters in Hagasmári 3, 9th floor. Birna Einarsdóttir, CEO, and Jón Guðni Ómarsson, CFO, will give an overview of the third quarter financial results and operational highlights.

Participant registration is accessible via this link. A recording will be available after the meeting on the Investor Relations website.

To participate in the webcast via telephone and in order to be able to ask questions please use the following dial-in details:

Iceland: +354 800 74 37
Denmark: +45 354 45 577
Sweden: +46 8 566 42 651
Norway: +47 235 00 243
United Kingdom: +44 33 330 00 804
United States: +1 631 913 1422

Confirmation Code: 90140657#

Investor relations
For further information please contact Investor Relations at ir@islandsbanki.is

Íslandsbanki IR releases
If you wish to receive Íslandsbanki press releases by e-mail please register at: https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/article/email_list_ir

About Íslandsbanki
With a history that dates from 1875, Íslandsbanki is an Icelandic universal bank with a strong customer focus. The Bank believes in moving Iceland forward by empowering its customers to succeed - reflecting a commitment to run a solid business that is a force for good in society. Driven by the ambition to be #1 for service, Íslandsbanki’s banking model is led by three business divisions that build and manage relationships with its customers. Íslandsbanki maintains a strong market share with the most efficient branch network in the country, supporting at the same time its customers’ move to more digital services. The Bank operates in a highly attractive market and, with its technically strong foundations and robust balance sheet, is well positioned for the opportunities that lie ahead. Íslandsbanki has a BBB/A-2 rating from S&P Global Ratings. The Bank’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Iceland Main Market.





