Roscan Initiates Drilling Program Post Rainy Season

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC PINK:RCGCF) is pleased to announce the commencement of an initial 16,000m drilling program in two phases at the Company's Kandiole Gold Project, located in Mali, West Africa.

With the end of the rainy season, Roscan has commenced drilling, which will focus at the Mankouke South and Kandiole (KN1) targets. A total of 4 drill rigs are currently being mobilized at site and drilling commenced on October 19th. The drill program will be part of the Kandiole Project's maiden mineral resource estimate, expected to be delivered by end of 2021. Upon the completion of this round of drilling, Roscan will have drilled approximately 27,550 meters of Diamond and RC holes (DDH and RC) and 110,000 meters of Air Core holes (AC) in 2021.

In addition to the drilling program, there is a backlog of approximately 10,000 meters of Air Core drilling samples, 8,000 single saprolite short hole samples, as well as 2,025 termite mounds samples at the laboratory, mainly over Roscan's regional targets. Follow up drilling, at such targets, should be expected post interpretation of such results.

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated, "We are excited to commence drilling post rainy season as we advance towards our initial resource estimate at the Kandiole Project. We expect to see increased news flow from the drilling backlog currently at the labs and this new drill campaign as we continue to move on the path to unlocking the value of the Kandiole gold project."

About Roscan

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

