DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous IBU-tec advanced materials AG starts production of its own LFP battery material 20.10.2021 / 12:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Wide range of applications for its own battery product, e.g. in the field of e-mobility

- First orders received

- Battery material to account for 25-30 percent of total sales in the near future

- New chapter in company history opened / Excellent positioning for the greentech growth market

Weimar, 20 October 2021 - IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) begins production of its own LFP battery material following the expiry of an international patent. The product will be offered on the market under the name LFP 400. The areas of application for LFP 400 are diverse and range from use for batteries in e-cars, stationary energy storage, industrial trucks and boat motors to industrial and medical applications.

Since the beginning of the year, IBU-tec has been experiencing high demand for its own battery material. With the expiry of the patent, four initial orders have been received. Due to current high demand and the extensive stockpiling planned for the coming year, IBU-tec has also already secured additional raw material volumes and expanded its processing capacities. IBU-tec had secured a cooperation agreement with a major global player from the Asian cathode sector before the official sales launch of the product in June 2021. In August, IBU-tec also concluded a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the European cathode manufacturer Blackstone Technology. In order to adequately meet the expected high demand, IBU-tec will stock up accordingly with LFP 400 and build up inventories.

As part of the "IBU2025" strategy, IBU-tec's own battery material will be a key sales and growth driver in the coming years. IBU-tec expects sales in the core segment of battery materials to increase more than tenfold by 2025. In this way, 25 to 30 percent of the Group's total sales are to be generated in this area.