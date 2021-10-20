checkAd

The Trade Desk Launches New Advertising Partnership with Xiaomi

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 12:00  |   |   |   

Global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD), today announced a first-of-its-kind global partnership with Xiaomi, the world’s second-largest smartphone maker, that allows advertisers to access Xiaomi’s global audience through its mobile ad offerings directly via The Trade Desk platform. The Trade Desk’s direct integration with Xiaomi makes this an industry-leading development for brands that want to unleash the potential of the open internet.

Through this global partnership, marketers can now reach 454 million monthly active users globally outside of China, and engage with these audiences programmatically across Xiaomi’s proprietary mobile ecosystem. The announcement comes at a time when marketers are increasingly looking to measure and compare the performance of advertising campaigns across digital channels such as connected TV (CTV), over-the-top (OTT), audio streaming, web and mobile apps. Marketers can now measure their campaigns’ performance within the family of MIUI apps and use that data to compare performance with other channels on the open internet for more holistic campaign management.

“There are so many untapped opportunities for us in digital advertising, which is why we have chosen to work with The Trade Desk to help us unleash the power of programmatic advertising across our products and the MI world,” said Chan Liu, General Manager of Global Internet Service at Xiaomi. “We are at the beginning of a very exciting partnership with The Trade Desk as we continue to work together to create opportunities for brands to connect with their consumers. We believe this partnership will help us build better experiences for everyone through innovative technology.”

“As advertisers look for ways to connect with the smartphone-first consumer, our partnership with Xiaomi makes reaching this audience easier,” said JoAnna Foyle, SVP, Inventory Partnerships, The Trade Desk. “With more marketers accelerating their spend in digital advertising, we are helping brands engage meaningfully with their target audience on the MIUI mobile ecosystem, and along the consumer’s entire digital journey, which includes fast-growing channels on the open internet such as CTV, OTT platforms and mobile apps.”

Seite 1 von 3


The Trade Desk Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Trade Desk Launches New Advertising Partnership with Xiaomi Global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD), today announced a first-of-its-kind global partnership with Xiaomi, the world’s second-largest smartphone maker, that allows advertisers to access Xiaomi’s global audience through …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
The Very Good Food Company Completes US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
FSD Pharma Signs Agreement with Covar Pharmaceuticals to Support the Development of Lucid-PSYCH
Tilray Strengthens Leadership Position in Canada
Merck Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of CUBICIN (daptomycin for injection) 500 mg, Lot 934778, ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigated Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) on Behalf of Shareholders
With Significant Rain in the Weather Forecast for Much of Northern and Central California, PG&E Has ...
SolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.10.211 Aktie, die bis 2030 aus 200.000 Euro 1 Million Euro machen könnte
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
03.10.21Hier ist die Wachstumschance von The Trade Desk in Amazon-Größe
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.09.21The Trade Desk: Partnerschaft, Region, Wachstum!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare