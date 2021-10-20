The Trade Desk Launches New Advertising Partnership with Xiaomi

Global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD), today announced a first-of-its-kind global partnership with Xiaomi, the world’s second-largest smartphone maker, that allows advertisers to access Xiaomi’s global audience through its mobile ad offerings directly via The Trade Desk platform. The Trade Desk’s direct integration with Xiaomi makes this an industry-leading development for brands that want to unleash the potential of the open internet.

Through this global partnership, marketers can now reach 454 million monthly active users globally outside of China, and engage with these audiences programmatically across Xiaomi’s proprietary mobile ecosystem. The announcement comes at a time when marketers are increasingly looking to measure and compare the performance of advertising campaigns across digital channels such as connected TV (CTV), over-the-top (OTT), audio streaming, web and mobile apps. Marketers can now measure their campaigns’ performance within the family of MIUI apps and use that data to compare performance with other channels on the open internet for more holistic campaign management.

“There are so many untapped opportunities for us in digital advertising, which is why we have chosen to work with The Trade Desk to help us unleash the power of programmatic advertising across our products and the MI world,” said Chan Liu, General Manager of Global Internet Service at Xiaomi. “We are at the beginning of a very exciting partnership with The Trade Desk as we continue to work together to create opportunities for brands to connect with their consumers. We believe this partnership will help us build better experiences for everyone through innovative technology.”

“As advertisers look for ways to connect with the smartphone-first consumer, our partnership with Xiaomi makes reaching this audience easier,” said JoAnna Foyle, SVP, Inventory Partnerships, The Trade Desk. “With more marketers accelerating their spend in digital advertising, we are helping brands engage meaningfully with their target audience on the MIUI mobile ecosystem, and along the consumer’s entire digital journey, which includes fast-growing channels on the open internet such as CTV, OTT platforms and mobile apps.”