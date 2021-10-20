Tritium Wins Good Design Awards for Excellence in Product and Engineering Design

As charging infrastructure becomes more critical in enabling electric vehicle (EV) adoption, Tritium, a leader in direct current (DC) fast charging, has been awarded for its achievements in product and engineering design. The Australian Good Design Awards committee has recognized the company and its RTM fast charger in the engineering and product design categories for the commercial and industrial sectors.

Tritium takes home prizes in both the Engineering Design and Commercial & Industrial Product Design categories for their RTM electric vehicle DC fast charger. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The overall design and engineering of this product is very well considered. The charging system has multiple benefits — single technician installation, slim-line profile, fast charge (75km range in 10 minutes),” commented the Good Design Awards engineering design jury. “The RTM EV charger design is a good example of clean, sophisticated and functional design and engineering that will help reduce a key barrier to EV market expansion. Really impressive project and a standout example of good design in this category that deserves to be recognised. Well done.”

The RTM is a modular and upgradeable DC fast charger capable of rapidly powering more than one EV of any model at a time. The charger gives businesses the flexibility of a charger that can scale from 25kW to 50kW and 75kW.

“A clean aesthetic and well considered design. The installation time of only 2 hours is impressive, as is the consideration of the user experience with the visual display and slimline design,” said the Good Design Awards product design jury. “It's fast, easy to use and customisable. It will be an increasingly important and sought-after product as EVs gain traction in the market. A clean design that complements the functionality of the unit very well.”

The Australian Good Design Awards are one of the longest-running international design awards, promoting excellence in design and innovation since 1958. Recognized by the World Design Organization (WDO) as Australia’s peak international design endorsement and promotion program, these awards represent the diverse spectrum of design with 12 specific design disciplines covering more than 30 categories and sub-categories.