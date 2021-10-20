VIZIO Announces Expanded Content Offering with VIZIO Features
VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced a slate of new content available through its VIZIO Features offering, including a series of custom-curated channels on the rapidly growing WatchFree+ streaming service.
VIZIO Features is an exclusive content offering that leverages VIZIO’s first party, opted-in viewership data and homescreen targeting capabilities to deliver personalized content experiences to audiences via free ad-supported channels, movies, and shows across the VIZIO SmartCast operating system.
On the heels of the success of VIZIO’s first curated offerings, Fork & Flight and Investigation, VIZIO is expanding the Features offering to include a wider selection of content genres. The creation of these channels is part of VIZIO’s ongoing commitment to deliver more of what audiences want. Audiences can dive into the following featured channels, available exclusively on WatchFree+:
|
Channel
|
Category
|
Description
|
FORK & FLIGHT
|
Home + Food
|
A unique mix of today’s most popular culinary and travel TV shows alongside top digital creators and trendsetters. The channel will also feature special holiday content in the months to come.
Since its launch, Fork & Flight has become the top food-based programming channel on WatchFree+ with 5X the viewership of any other channel within the Home + Food category.
|
GAMERNATION
|
Gaming + Anime
|
Gamernation is a Subnation curated, always-on channel, delivering video game and esports programming from top gaming influencers and publishers like Studio71 and Complex, as well as original shows, action packed movies and the latest news from around the Metaverse.
|
INVESTIGATION
|
Crime
|
Investigation unlocks the door to real crime and the unknown, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at investigations, as well as in-depth explorations.
|
