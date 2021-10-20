checkAd

VIZIO Announces Expanded Content Offering with VIZIO Features

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 12:00  |   |   |   

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced a slate of new content available through its VIZIO Features offering, including a series of custom-curated channels on the rapidly growing WatchFree+ streaming service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005224/en/

VIZIO Announces Expanded Content Offering with VIZIO Features (Graphic: Business Wire)

VIZIO Announces Expanded Content Offering with VIZIO Features (Graphic: Business Wire)

VIZIO Features is an exclusive content offering that leverages VIZIO’s first party, opted-in viewership data and homescreen targeting capabilities to deliver personalized content experiences to audiences via free ad-supported channels, movies, and shows across the VIZIO SmartCast operating system.

On the heels of the success of VIZIO’s first curated offerings, Fork & Flight and Investigation, VIZIO is expanding the Features offering to include a wider selection of content genres. The creation of these channels is part of VIZIO’s ongoing commitment to deliver more of what audiences want. Audiences can dive into the following featured channels, available exclusively on WatchFree+:

Channel

Category

Description

​FORK & FLIGHT

Home + Food

A unique mix of today’s most popular culinary and travel TV shows alongside top digital creators and trendsetters. The channel will also feature special holiday content in the months to come.

 

Since its launch, Fork & Flight has become the top food-based programming channel on WatchFree+ with 5X the viewership of any other channel within the Home + Food category.

​ GAMERNATION

Gaming + Anime

Gamernation is a Subnation curated, always-on channel, delivering video game and esports programming from top gaming influencers and publishers like Studio71 and Complex, as well as original shows, action packed movies and the latest news from around the Metaverse.

INVESTIGATION

Crime

Investigation unlocks the door to real crime and the unknown, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at investigations, as well as in-depth explorations.

Seite 1 von 4
VIZIO Holding Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VIZIO Announces Expanded Content Offering with VIZIO Features VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced a slate of new content available through its VIZIO Features offering, including a series of custom-curated channels on the rapidly growing WatchFree+ streaming service. This press release features multimedia. View …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
The Very Good Food Company Completes US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
FSD Pharma Signs Agreement with Covar Pharmaceuticals to Support the Development of Lucid-PSYCH
Tilray Strengthens Leadership Position in Canada
Merck Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of CUBICIN (daptomycin for injection) 500 mg, Lot 934778, ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigated Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) on Behalf of Shareholders
With Significant Rain in the Weather Forecast for Much of Northern and Central California, PG&E Has ...
SolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21VideoAmp and VIZIO Announce Renewed Partnership
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten