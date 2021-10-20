VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced a slate of new content available through its VIZIO Features offering, including a series of custom-curated channels on the rapidly growing WatchFree+ streaming service.

VIZIO Announces Expanded Content Offering with VIZIO Features (Graphic: Business Wire)

VIZIO Features is an exclusive content offering that leverages VIZIO’s first party, opted-in viewership data and homescreen targeting capabilities to deliver personalized content experiences to audiences via free ad-supported channels, movies, and shows across the VIZIO SmartCast operating system.

On the heels of the success of VIZIO’s first curated offerings, Fork & Flight and Investigation, VIZIO is expanding the Features offering to include a wider selection of content genres. The creation of these channels is part of VIZIO’s ongoing commitment to deliver more of what audiences want. Audiences can dive into the following featured channels, available exclusively on WatchFree+: