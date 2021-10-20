Hercules Capital Announces the Appointment of Ms. Pam Randhawa to Its Board of Directors

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”), the largest and leading specialty financing provider to innovative venture, growth and established stage companies backed by some of the leading and top-tier venture capital and select private equity firms, today announced that Pam Randhawa was appointed to serve as a member of its board of directors, effective November 1, 2021. Ms. Randhawa is a thought leader within the life sciences sector and an experienced industry executive, with more than 20 years of experience leading public and private companies, ranging from biotech, healthcare and sustainable solutions, through their various stages of growth.

“Pam’s deep industry experience and executive leadership credentials in healthcare and life sciences companies at various stages and sizes will be a valuable addition to our Board of Directors,” said Scott Bluestein, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Hercules. “Pam has made significant contributions to the broader life sciences community through her Board of Director roles at the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council and Massachusetts Life Sciences Center.”

Bluestein added, “Over the past several years, we have enhanced the quality of our directors by assembling highly experienced executives, owners, and operators in the sectors where we provide flexible growth capital and a diversified team to serve on our Board. We’re excited by the collective expertise each member of our Board brings as we continue to position the Company for long-term growth and strong shareholder returns. We are pleased to welcome Pam to our Board and look forward to her contributions.”

Ms. Randhawa has over 20 years of business leadership experience in the healthcare and life sciences industries and brings to Hercules a wide range of expertise ranging from policy, corporate strategy, product development, advanced analytics and marketing for Fortune 500 companies, startups and government entities. Since 2013, she has served as Chief Executive Officer and Founder at Empiriko Corporation, a company that has developed a novel in vitro biomimetic platform to accelerate small molecule drug development and is developing a point-of-care diagnostic platform for personalized immunologic/genetic biomarker and drug monitoring. Prior to founding Empiriko, Ms. Randhawa was President and Co-Founder of AgroGreen Biofuels, an alternative biofuels technology company. She has held several executive positions with major healthcare technology companies, including McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK), Phase Forward (acquired by Oracle), InfoMedics and Sermo.