checkAd

Hercules Capital Announces the Appointment of Ms. Pam Randhawa to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 12:00  |   |   |   

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”), the largest and leading specialty financing provider to innovative venture, growth and established stage companies backed by some of the leading and top-tier venture capital and select private equity firms, today announced that Pam Randhawa was appointed to serve as a member of its board of directors, effective November 1, 2021. Ms. Randhawa is a thought leader within the life sciences sector and an experienced industry executive, with more than 20 years of experience leading public and private companies, ranging from biotech, healthcare and sustainable solutions, through their various stages of growth.

Ms. Randhawa will serve on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

“Pam’s deep industry experience and executive leadership credentials in healthcare and life sciences companies at various stages and sizes will be a valuable addition to our Board of Directors,” said Scott Bluestein, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Hercules. “Pam has made significant contributions to the broader life sciences community through her Board of Director roles at the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council and Massachusetts Life Sciences Center.”

Bluestein added, “Over the past several years, we have enhanced the quality of our directors by assembling highly experienced executives, owners, and operators in the sectors where we provide flexible growth capital and a diversified team to serve on our Board. We’re excited by the collective expertise each member of our Board brings as we continue to position the Company for long-term growth and strong shareholder returns. We are pleased to welcome Pam to our Board and look forward to her contributions.”

Ms. Randhawa has over 20 years of business leadership experience in the healthcare and life sciences industries and brings to Hercules a wide range of expertise ranging from policy, corporate strategy, product development, advanced analytics and marketing for Fortune 500 companies, startups and government entities. Since 2013, she has served as Chief Executive Officer and Founder at Empiriko Corporation, a company that has developed a novel in vitro biomimetic platform to accelerate small molecule drug development and is developing a point-of-care diagnostic platform for personalized immunologic/genetic biomarker and drug monitoring. Prior to founding Empiriko, Ms. Randhawa was President and Co-Founder of AgroGreen Biofuels, an alternative biofuels technology company. She has held several executive positions with major healthcare technology companies, including McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK), Phase Forward (acquired by Oracle), InfoMedics and Sermo.

Seite 1 von 2
Hercules Technology Growth Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hercules Capital Announces the Appointment of Ms. Pam Randhawa to Its Board of Directors Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”), the largest and leading specialty financing provider to innovative venture, growth and established stage companies backed by some of the leading and top-tier venture capital and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
The Very Good Food Company Completes US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
FSD Pharma Signs Agreement with Covar Pharmaceuticals to Support the Development of Lucid-PSYCH
Tilray Strengthens Leadership Position in Canada
Merck Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of CUBICIN (daptomycin for injection) 500 mg, Lot 934778, ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigated Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) on Behalf of Shareholders
With Significant Rain in the Weather Forecast for Much of Northern and Central California, PG&E Has ...
SolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21Hercules Capital Announces Date for Release of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Hercules Capital Delivers a New Record by Surpassing $1.5 Billion of Annual Gross Debt and Equity Commitments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten