Summit Bank Reports 2021 3rd Quarter Earnings

“We are pleased to see that signs are continuing to point to an economic resurgence for our clients,” says President & CEO Craig Wanichek. “We continued to have strong loan activity during the third quarter. In addition, our relationship banking model is proving consistently valuable – we know our clients. We on-boarded several new significant relationships this year, which has resulted in the growth of core deposits and loans. Our bankers are out visiting with our clients to address their evolving needs as the economy returns to normal and demand for business financing grows.”

Earnings for Q3 2021 exceeded the similar period last year by $863,000, an increase of 41.9 percent or $0.11 per fully diluted share. Year to date earnings are up 76.3 percent, which is an increase of $0.40 over the same period in 2020. The earnings improvement was driven by sharply lower provision for loan losses compared to 2020 and strong growth in the Bank’s loan portfolio, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) activity, as well as ongoing fee income from the Bank’s PPP loans.

Total net loans as of September 30 2021, were $619.6 million, which includes $40.4 million of PPP loan balances. Net loans excluding PPP loans grew by $31.7 million or 5.8 percent during the quarter and by $97.2 million or 20.2 percent since September 30, 2020. Deposit growth also remains extremely high with total deposits increasing by $200.1 million or 31.9 percent over the trailing 12 month period. The Bank has been successful in maintaining strong and consistent profitability concurrent with its recent rapid balance sheet growth with return on average equity of 16.8 percent during Q3 2021 following 15.2 percent during Q2 2021 and 14.3 percent for the 2020 fiscal year. The Bank is currently in its ninth consecutive year yielding a return on equity in excess of 10 percent.

Summit’s continued robust earnings have supported its asset growth during the quarter and thus the Bank’s capital position remains strong, with total shareholders’ equity ending the quarter at $71.2 million, an increase of $3.0 million over the last three months and an increase of $11.6 million over the last 12 months. Liquidity remains extremely high with cash and short term investments as of September 30, 2021 at $247.4 million or 39.9 percent of total net loans.

The Bank continues to hold very low levels of non-performing assets with total non-performing assets at September 30, 2021 representing just 0.05 percent of total assets, down from 0.26 percent and 0.08 percent at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021 respectively.

Summit Bank, with offices in Eugene/Springfield, Central Oregon and the Portland Metropolitan area, specializes in providing high-level service to professionals and medium-sized businesses and their owners. Summit was recognized in 2020 as the Top Small Business Administration (SBA) Community Bank Lender in the State of Oregon. Summit Bank is quoted on the NASDAQ Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board as SBKO.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL REPORT – SEPTEMBER 2021

(in thousands except per share data) Unaudited Unaudited As of As of Summary Statements of Condition Sep. 30, 2021 Sep. 30, 2020 Cash and short term investments $ 247,377 $ 130,266 Securities 30,282 12,478 Loans: Commercial 206,838 249,055 Commercial real estate 373,745 321,577 Other 48,201 42,613 Loan loss reserve and unearned income (9,163 ) (12,237 ) Total net loans 619,621 601,009 Property and other assets 15,503 14,712 Repossessed property 49 259 Total assets $ 912,832 $ 758,725 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 219,488 $ 165,527 Interest-bearing demand 595,495 434,133 Certificates of deposit 11,546 26,802 Total deposits 826,529 626,461 Other liabilities 15,132 72,711 Shareholders' equity 71,171 59,552 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 912,832 $ 758,725 Book value per share $ 9.41 $ 7.93 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited For the nine months ending For the nine months ending For the three months ending For the three months ending Summary Statements of Income Sep. 30, 2021 Sep. 30, 2020 Sep. 30, 2021 Sep. 30, 2020 Interest income $ 24,951 $ 20,959 $ 9,016 $ 7,020 Interest expense (440 ) (1,115 ) (133 ) (274 ) Net interest income 24,511 19,844 8,883 6,746 Provision for loan losses (1,867 ) (3,281 ) (731 ) (782 ) Noninterest income 1,374 864 493 400 Noninterest expense (13,436 ) (11,478 ) (4,690 ) (3,676 ) Net income before income taxes 10,582 5,949 3,955 2,688 Provision for income taxes (2,747 ) (1,506 ) (1,033 ) (629 ) Net income $ 7,835 $ 4,444 $ 2,922 $ 2,059 Net income per share, basic $ 1.04 $ 0.63 $ 0.39 $ 0.27 Net income per share, fully diluted $ 1.03 $ 0.63 $ 0.38 $ 0.27

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005275/en/