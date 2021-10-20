Cronos Group unveils its new CBG product, the SPINACH FEELZ Chill Bliss 2:1 THC|CBG gummy, made using fermentation and proprietary methods to produce CBG without using the cannabis plant



The SPINACH FEELZ platform’s latest product innovation, the Chill Bliss gummy, is a first-of-its kind CBG product featuring THC and tropical terpenes, now available in the Canadian market

The Spinach brand’s new platform, SPINACH FEELZ, plans to produce a full line of cannabis products that will feature THC and rare cannabinoids in a wide range of product formats to enable unique experiences for consumers



TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its SPINACH FEELZ Chill Bliss 2:1 THC|CBG gummy, the first cannabis edible of its kind in Canada to feature THC and cultured cannabigerol (“CBG”) from fermentation in a sweet, delicious gummy for adult consumers. As the only cannabis gummy in Canada to feature cultured CBG, one of many rare cannabinoids found in small quantities within the cannabis plant, this gummy is formulated to deliver a happy and relaxed experience.

SPINACH FEELZ Chill Bliss 2:1 THC|CBG gummies come in a Pineapple Starfruit flavor and feature the same dual flavor combination and flavor masking technology that have made SOURZ gummies one of the best-selling cannabis edibles in Canada.

SPINACH FEELZ Chill Bliss 2:1 THC|CBG gummies are now available in the following format in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

Pineapple Starfruit – (2:1 THC|CBG) 10 mg THC & 5 mg CBG per package Each package contains 2 gummies





“Today we mark an incredible achievement for Cronos Group and the cannabis industry at large with the launch of the first cannabis edible in Canada to feature cultured CBG. This new product is truly a breakthrough in cannabis innovation,” said Kurt Schmidt, President and CEO, Cronos Group. “We are delivering on our ultimate goal to introduce exceptional products that will unlock the full potential of cannabis and we look forward to bringing more rare cannabinoids to market under the SPINACH FEELZ sub-brand.”