checkAd

Cronos Group Launches its First Cultured Cannabinoid Product, SPINACH FEELZ Chill Bliss 2 1 THC|CBG Gummy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 12:00  |  18   |   |   

  • Cronos Group unveils its new CBG product, the SPINACH FEELZ Chill Bliss 2:1 THC|CBG gummy, made using fermentation and proprietary methods to produce CBG without using the cannabis plant
  • The SPINACH FEELZ platform’s latest product innovation, the Chill Bliss gummy, is a first-of-its kind CBG product featuring THC and tropical terpenes, now available in the Canadian market
  • The Spinach brand’s new platform, SPINACH FEELZ, plans to produce a full line of cannabis products that will feature THC and rare cannabinoids in a wide range of product formats to enable unique experiences for consumers

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its SPINACH FEELZ Chill Bliss 2:1 THC|CBG gummy, the first cannabis edible of its kind in Canada to feature THC and cultured cannabigerol (“CBG”) from fermentation in a sweet, delicious gummy for adult consumers. As the only cannabis gummy in Canada to feature cultured CBG, one of many rare cannabinoids found in small quantities within the cannabis plant, this gummy is formulated to deliver a happy and relaxed experience.

SPINACH FEELZ Chill Bliss 2:1 THC|CBG gummies come in a Pineapple Starfruit flavor and feature the same dual flavor combination and flavor masking technology that have made SOURZ gummies one of the best-selling cannabis edibles in Canada.

SPINACH FEELZ Chill Bliss 2:1 THC|CBG gummies are now available in the following format in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

  • Pineapple Starfruit – (2:1 THC|CBG)
    • 10 mg THC & 5 mg CBG per package
    • Each package contains 2 gummies

“Today we mark an incredible achievement for Cronos Group and the cannabis industry at large with the launch of the first cannabis edible in Canada to feature cultured CBG. This new product is truly a breakthrough in cannabis innovation,” said Kurt Schmidt, President and CEO, Cronos Group. “We are delivering on our ultimate goal to introduce exceptional products that will unlock the full potential of cannabis and we look forward to bringing more rare cannabinoids to market under the SPINACH FEELZ sub-brand.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cronos Group Launches its First Cultured Cannabinoid Product, SPINACH FEELZ Chill Bliss 2 1 THC|CBG Gummy Cronos Group unveils its new CBG product, the SPINACH FEELZ Chill Bliss 2:1 THC|CBG gummy, made using fermentation and proprietary methods to produce CBG without using the cannabis plantThe SPINACH FEELZ platform’s latest product innovation, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Neuronetics Launches Upgrades of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health
Ocugen Inc. to present pre-clinical data for OCU410 at 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development ...
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...