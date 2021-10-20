CAPEX.com launches QuantX - Powerful Investment Portfolio Builder

Nicosia, Cyprus (ots/PRNewswire) - CAPEX (https://capex.com/en) .com , leading

global broker operated in Europe by Key Way Investments Ltd, announces the

release of a powerful portfolio builder aimed at experienced market traders who

wish to gain an edge over the market by using the newest technological

advancements.



QuantX is designed to eliminate the burdens of guesswork and extensive analysis

processes through smart portfolio builder capability and the integration of

sophisticated analytical tools.





Devised to create fully customized investment portfolios in a matter of minutes,QuantX empowers clients to select their optimum blend of stocks according totheir preferences, trading styles and interests, saving them time and energy.Additionally, QuantX gives customers a real-time overview of their portfoliowhile providing constant feedback on their investments' performance.A few weeks back, CAPEX launched StoX, their proprietary 0-commission,unleveraged stock trading product.QuantX is another step in the brand's strategy of extending its product range.The mission of the "X" branded line of services is to disrupt and change theglobal perception of what online trading means in 2021, making complex productsand markets more accessible to investors.We spoke to Christina Koullapi, Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd,the company operating CAPEX under its CySEC regulation, about this new release."In a market where you can see the same products everywhere, we're focusing onoffering our clients something different. Making investing more straightforwardhas always been our focus, and with QuantX, we're taking this philosophy onestep further.We strongly believe investing doesn't need to be time-consuming or complicated.Instead, it should be time-efficient and accessible. QuantX is a straightforwardand smart builder helping traders create a diversified portfolio in a few simplesteps.As an award-winning broker, CAPEX will continue to innovate and improve the waypeople can trade the financial markets."About CAPEXCAPEX is a leading global trading platform providing its users with expertinsights, tools, and resources to make markets accessible to a worldwideaudience and offering a tailor-made trading experience. Its professional tradingplatforms, robust technological infrastructure, and transparent tradingconditions have propelled it as one of the most respectable brokers on theinternational stage.Anchored by a global presence and regional expertise, CAPEX holds operatinglicenses from CySEC, ADGM FSRA, FSA and FSCA.