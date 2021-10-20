CAPEX.com launches QuantX - Powerful Investment Portfolio Builder
Nicosia, Cyprus (ots/PRNewswire) - CAPEX (https://capex.com/en) .com , leading
global broker operated in Europe by Key Way Investments Ltd, announces the
release of a powerful portfolio builder aimed at experienced market traders who
wish to gain an edge over the market by using the newest technological
advancements.
QuantX is designed to eliminate the burdens of guesswork and extensive analysis
processes through smart portfolio builder capability and the integration of
sophisticated analytical tools.
Devised to create fully customized investment portfolios in a matter of minutes,
QuantX empowers clients to select their optimum blend of stocks according to
their preferences, trading styles and interests, saving them time and energy.
Additionally, QuantX gives customers a real-time overview of their portfolio
while providing constant feedback on their investments' performance.
A few weeks back, CAPEX launched StoX, their proprietary 0-commission,
unleveraged stock trading product.
QuantX is another step in the brand's strategy of extending its product range.
The mission of the "X" branded line of services is to disrupt and change the
global perception of what online trading means in 2021, making complex products
and markets more accessible to investors.
We spoke to Christina Koullapi, Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd,
the company operating CAPEX under its CySEC regulation, about this new release.
"In a market where you can see the same products everywhere, we're focusing on
offering our clients something different. Making investing more straightforward
has always been our focus, and with QuantX, we're taking this philosophy one
step further.
We strongly believe investing doesn't need to be time-consuming or complicated.
Instead, it should be time-efficient and accessible. QuantX is a straightforward
and smart builder helping traders create a diversified portfolio in a few simple
steps.
As an award-winning broker, CAPEX will continue to innovate and improve the way
people can trade the financial markets."
About CAPEX
CAPEX is a leading global trading platform providing its users with expert
insights, tools, and resources to make markets accessible to a worldwide
audience and offering a tailor-made trading experience. Its professional trading
platforms, robust technological infrastructure, and transparent trading
conditions have propelled it as one of the most respectable brokers on the
international stage.
Anchored by a global presence and regional expertise, CAPEX holds operating
licenses from CySEC, ADGM FSRA, FSA and FSCA.
Visit the CAPEX (https://capex.com/en) website and follow us on Twitter
(https://twitter.com/capex_en) , LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/capexglobal/) , Facebook
(https://www.facebook.com/CapexGlobal/) , and Instagram
(https://www.instagram.com/capex_global/) for more insights.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1664886/1.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156475/5051030
OTS: Key Way Investments LTD
