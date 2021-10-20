checkAd

CAPEX.com launches QuantX - Powerful Investment Portfolio Builder

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
20.10.2021, 12:10  |  29   |   |   

Nicosia, Cyprus (ots/PRNewswire) - CAPEX (https://capex.com/en) .com , leading
global broker operated in Europe by Key Way Investments Ltd, announces the
release of a powerful portfolio builder aimed at experienced market traders who
wish to gain an edge over the market by using the newest technological
advancements.

QuantX is designed to eliminate the burdens of guesswork and extensive analysis
processes through smart portfolio builder capability and the integration of
sophisticated analytical tools.

Devised to create fully customized investment portfolios in a matter of minutes,
QuantX empowers clients to select their optimum blend of stocks according to
their preferences, trading styles and interests, saving them time and energy.
Additionally, QuantX gives customers a real-time overview of their portfolio
while providing constant feedback on their investments' performance.

A few weeks back, CAPEX launched StoX, their proprietary 0-commission,
unleveraged stock trading product.

QuantX is another step in the brand's strategy of extending its product range.
The mission of the "X" branded line of services is to disrupt and change the
global perception of what online trading means in 2021, making complex products
and markets more accessible to investors.

We spoke to Christina Koullapi, Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd,
the company operating CAPEX under its CySEC regulation, about this new release.

"In a market where you can see the same products everywhere, we're focusing on
offering our clients something different. Making investing more straightforward
has always been our focus, and with QuantX, we're taking this philosophy one
step further.

We strongly believe investing doesn't need to be time-consuming or complicated.
Instead, it should be time-efficient and accessible. QuantX is a straightforward
and smart builder helping traders create a diversified portfolio in a few simple
steps.

As an award-winning broker, CAPEX will continue to innovate and improve the way
people can trade the financial markets."

About CAPEX

CAPEX is a leading global trading platform providing its users with expert
insights, tools, and resources to make markets accessible to a worldwide
audience and offering a tailor-made trading experience. Its professional trading
platforms, robust technological infrastructure, and transparent trading
conditions have propelled it as one of the most respectable brokers on the
international stage.

Anchored by a global presence and regional expertise, CAPEX holds operating
licenses from CySEC, ADGM FSRA, FSA and FSCA.

Visit the CAPEX (https://capex.com/en) website and follow us on Twitter
(https://twitter.com/capex_en) , LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/capexglobal/) , Facebook
(https://www.facebook.com/CapexGlobal/) , and Instagram
(https://www.instagram.com/capex_global/) for more insights.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1664886/1.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156475/5051030
OTS: Key Way Investments LTD



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CAPEX.com launches QuantX - Powerful Investment Portfolio Builder CAPEX (https://capex.com/en) .com , leading global broker operated in Europe by Key Way Investments Ltd, announces the release of a powerful portfolio builder aimed at experienced market traders who wish to gain an edge over the market by using the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aareal-Interessent TowerBrook springt ab / Jüngst hatte die Aareal Bank von Gesprächen ...
Analyse zur Strompreis-Entwicklung / Schnellerer Ökostrom-Ausbau im Kohleausstieg führt ...
Automobili Pininfarina und BOVET 1822 präsentieren die neue Battista Tourbillon
EANS-Voting Rights: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 ...
PepsiCo Deutschland führt Nutri-Score ein: Ab sofort auf Snacks, ab 2022 für alle Getränkemarken des PepsiCo-Konzerns (FOTO)
HiPhi X Super SUV führt die inländischen Premium-EV-Verkäufe im September an
Qualitest übernimmt die telexiom GmbH und steigt damit in den am schnellsten wachsenden ...
Die Yili-Gruppe nimmt am COP15-Forum für ökologische Zivilisation teil, um über die ...
PODA CEO Ryan Selby Provides Corporate Update with focus on ESG
Herbst/Winter-Kollektion 2021: bonprix setzt mehr als 80 Prozent nachhaltige Materialien ein (FOTO)
Titel
Kryptowährungen: Eine neue Assetklasse entsteht / Bain-Analyse des Markts für digitale Zahlungsmittel
Neu von Compleo: die Wallboxserie Solo (FOTO)
Bitcoin auf Rekordjagd, Marktkommentar von Alex Wehnert
M-net ist der erste klimaneutrale Telekommunikationsanbieter in Deutschland (FOTO)
EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Atrium's Independent Committee and Gazit Globe announce ...
Surge Copper durchschneidet 495 Meter mit 0,54 % Cu Äq, davon 126 Meter mit 0,85 % Cu Äq ...
Umweltbundesamt bestätigt ökologische Vorteile des Getränkekartons / Beim ...
BASF-Chef: Wir denken über weitere Investitionen in der Lausitz nach
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Halbjahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 125 Abs. 1 BörseG
EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV announces redemption of the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015
Titel
Autogas: "Unterschätzter Hoffnungsträger der Verkehrswende" / Energieversorger Rheingas ...
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
Von Speck für Duckefett bis zu frischen Kräutern für grüne Soße: Ab sofort können sich Prime-Mitglieder in Kassel Lebensmittel und mehr direkt von tegut... bei ...
Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel
Deutscher Apothekertag / Apothekerschaft fordert neue Ausbildungsordnung für Apotheker
Landgericht spricht Verbraucher im Fiat-Abgasskandal nagelneues mangelfreies Wohnmobil von Hymer zu ...
Rückenwind für ambitionierte CO2-Ziele: ista schließt zweite ESG-Finanzierung von rund 450 Millionen Euro ab (FOTO)
PwC-Studie: Investoren erwarten weiterhin steigende Preise für Seniorenimmobilien (FOTO)
Airtel setzt bei der Erweiterung seines optischen Netzwerks auf Tejas Networks
Stonebranch Online 2021 verbindet die Teilnehmer mit den führenden Köpfen der ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:06 UhrAlsterResearch Update: tokentus investment - Prospectus published
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare
13:05 UhrYouTube Video Analyse: Bitcoin/Ethereum - Triumph oder Niederlage?
Philip Hopf | Kommentare
13:04 UhrDollar: DAX am Mittag leicht im Plus - Fed-Konjunkturbericht erwartet
Redaktion dts | Weitere Nachrichten
13:04 UhrPOSaBIT Unveils In-Store Payment Kiosk for Dispensaries
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13:03 UhrAlsterResearch AG Initiation: MTU - Premium company, premium valuation
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare
13:01 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: 4finance prices new EUR 175 million five year bond issue
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
13:01 UhrNasdaq Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.54 Per Share
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:01 UhrRecord Day for Tests
Accesswire | Analysen
13:00 UhrDGAP-News: HSBC Continental Europe: Pre Stabilisation Notice
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrNHI Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
Accesswire | Analysen