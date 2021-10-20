SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global construction and design software market size is expected to reach USD 18.18 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for effective tool management in the construction industry is triggering the adoption of construction and design software and consequently acting as a driving factor for market growth. The development of digital capabilities such as IoT, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Building Information Modeling (BIM), and recent improvements in drones and Unmanned-Aerial-Vehicle (UAV) technology can improve accuracy and speed across businesses in the construction industry. The aforementioned factors are considered as the major drivers that are likely to create the need to adopt construction and design software across businesses. As construction and design software requires high capital investments, it makes SMEs difficult to afford their business lines, which is expected to restrain the market growth.