Construction and Design Software Market Size Worth $18.18 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global construction and design software market size is expected to reach USD 18.18 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for effective tool management in the construction industry is triggering the adoption of construction and design software and consequently acting as a driving factor for market growth. The development of digital capabilities such as IoT, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Building Information Modeling (BIM), and recent improvements in drones and Unmanned-Aerial-Vehicle (UAV) technology can improve accuracy and speed across businesses in the construction industry. The aforementioned factors are considered as the major drivers that are likely to create the need to adopt construction and design software across businesses. As construction and design software requires high capital investments, it makes SMEs difficult to afford their business lines, which is expected to restrain the market growth.
Key Insights & Findings:
- In terms of function, the project management and scheduling segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to the increased projectification of work and higher demand for disciplines such as product and project management globally
- In terms of deployment, the cloud segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions allow businesses to access data across connected devices at any point, which increases the scope for customization and enables the implementation of analytical tools across multiple business channels
- In terms of end use, the architects and builders' segment is expected to expand at a promising CAGR from 2021 to 2028. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for design skills to maximize the project's potential and growing concern for necessary consents such as listed building, planning, and building regulation approvals. Moreover, architects & builders provide designs tailored to the customer's budgets, help reduce cost by providing thorough construction information, and ensure on-time delivery of projects
- In terms of region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to the rapid growth of economies vis-à-vis infrastructural and industrial projects. Most Asian countries such as China, Japan, India, and Singapore require a substantial amount of spending directed toward infrastructure development, which is expected to accelerate the demand for construction and design software across the Asia Pacific.
Read 120 page market research report, "Construction And Design Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Function (Cost Accounting, Project Management & Scheduling), By Deployment, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research
0 Kommentare