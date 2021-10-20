checkAd

XPeng to host 2021 TECH DAY

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 12:09   

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868.HK), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, will host its 2021 TECH DAY event on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in China with English language replay available on Monday, October 25.

XPENG TECH DAY 10.24 (Graphic: Business Wire)

During the event, Chairman and CEO of XPeng, Mr. HE Xiaopeng will share the Company’s latest strategic initiatives to build a mobility ecosystem including its technology roadmap for smart electric vehicles, flying vehicles and other related areas. Dr. WU Xinzhou, Vice President of Autonomous Driving will provide an overview on the Company’s next-generation autonomous driving technology.

The live TECH DAY event broadcast in Chinese will start at 10:00 a.m. Beijing time on Sunday, October 24 (GMT+8, or 10:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Saturday, October 23), and will be accessible via the following link:

Chinese language live version：
XPENG OFFICIAL WEBSITE CHINESE

A replay of the TECH DAY event in English will be available at 06:00 a.m. Beijing time on Monday, October 25 (GMT+8, or 06:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Sunday, October 24), via the following channels:

English language replay version：
XPENG OFFICIAL WEBSITE ENGLISH
XPENG HKEX IR WEBSITE ENGLISH
XPENG NYSE IR WEBSITE ENGLISH
XPENG OFFICIAL TWITTER
XPENG OFFICIAL FACEBOOK

Replay in Chinese will also be available on the Company's Chinese official website on Monday, October 25.

About XPeng Inc.

XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, located in Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.

