Elatec launches its own corporate blog
Munich (ots) - As one of the world's leading providers of user authentication
and identification solutions, ELATEC has a wealth of expert knowledge. Now, the
company has launched its own blog, "Authentication Insights", to share helpful
know-how and exciting industry insights with all interested parties. The blog
posts appear regularly in German and English.
Whether in the smart office, on the university campus or for charging electric
vehicles, there are virtually no limits to the use of authentication solutions
with RFID (radio frequency identification) and smartphone-based technologies.
This blog shows the complex challenges that companies and institutions can solve
with modern access systems and the opportunities that their use opens up. The
broad spectrum ranges from applications for secure printing and single sign-on
for corporate networks to payment processes in the cafeteria. The name of the
blog says it all: "Authentication Insights" offers decision-makers and project
managers from all sectors concrete tips and practical decision-making aids for
the implementation of their projects and the development of new business models.
For example, the advantages and disadvantages of classic RFID cards and modern
smartphone applications are compared and weighed.
"Digital transformation poses challenges for companies and society and, at the
same time, offers numerous new opportunities. With this change, the topic of
access control is also being completely rethought to ensure the security of data
and physical assets. We want to provide impetus for this with our blog. Readers
should benefit from the know-how of our experts," explains Denis Kim, Corporate
Vice President Sales EMEA & Japan at Elatec.
