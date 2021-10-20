checkAd

Elatec launches its own corporate blog / User authentication and identification building knowledge, identifying opportunities (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
20.10.2021, 12:25  |  20   |   |   

Munich (ots) - As one of the world's leading providers of user authentication
and identification solutions, ELATEC has a wealth of expert knowledge. Now, the
company has launched its own blog, "Authentication Insights", to share helpful
know-how and exciting industry insights with all interested parties. The blog
posts appear regularly in German and English.

Whether in the smart office, on the university campus or for charging electric
vehicles, there are virtually no limits to the use of authentication solutions
with RFID (radio frequency identification) and smartphone-based technologies.
This blog shows the complex challenges that companies and institutions can solve
with modern access systems and the opportunities that their use opens up. The
broad spectrum ranges from applications for secure printing and single sign-on
for corporate networks to payment processes in the cafeteria. The name of the
blog says it all: "Authentication Insights" offers decision-makers and project
managers from all sectors concrete tips and practical decision-making aids for
the implementation of their projects and the development of new business models.
For example, the advantages and disadvantages of classic RFID cards and modern
smartphone applications are compared and weighed.

"Digital transformation poses challenges for companies and society and, at the
same time, offers numerous new opportunities. With this change, the topic of
access control is also being completely rethought to ensure the security of data
and physical assets. We want to provide impetus for this with our blog. Readers
should benefit from the know-how of our experts," explains Denis Kim, Corporate
Vice President Sales EMEA & Japan at Elatec.

Click here to visit the new blog "Authentication Insights by ELATEC"
(https://elatec.me/en-blog)

Picture: Download link (https://we.tl/t-s0jFCwNJdb) by Maisberger, Image source:
Elatec

For more information, visit www.elatec.com (https://www.elatec-rfid.com/int)

Press contact:

Elatec GmbH:
Barbara Mirlach
E-Mail: mailto:B.Mirlach@elatec.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158412/5051055
OTS: Elatec



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elatec launches its own corporate blog / User authentication and identification building knowledge, identifying opportunities (FOTO) As one of the world's leading providers of user authentication and identification solutions, ELATEC has a wealth of expert knowledge. Now, the company has launched its own blog, "Authentication Insights", to share helpful know-how and exciting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aareal-Interessent TowerBrook springt ab / Jüngst hatte die Aareal Bank von Gesprächen ...
Analyse zur Strompreis-Entwicklung / Schnellerer Ökostrom-Ausbau im Kohleausstieg führt ...
Automobili Pininfarina und BOVET 1822 präsentieren die neue Battista Tourbillon
EANS-Voting Rights: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 ...
PepsiCo Deutschland führt Nutri-Score ein: Ab sofort auf Snacks, ab 2022 für alle Getränkemarken des PepsiCo-Konzerns (FOTO)
HiPhi X Super SUV führt die inländischen Premium-EV-Verkäufe im September an
Qualitest übernimmt die telexiom GmbH und steigt damit in den am schnellsten wachsenden ...
Die Yili-Gruppe nimmt am COP15-Forum für ökologische Zivilisation teil, um über die ...
PODA CEO Ryan Selby Provides Corporate Update with focus on ESG
Herbst/Winter-Kollektion 2021: bonprix setzt mehr als 80 Prozent nachhaltige Materialien ein (FOTO)
Titel
Kryptowährungen: Eine neue Assetklasse entsteht / Bain-Analyse des Markts für digitale Zahlungsmittel
Neu von Compleo: die Wallboxserie Solo (FOTO)
Bitcoin auf Rekordjagd, Marktkommentar von Alex Wehnert
M-net ist der erste klimaneutrale Telekommunikationsanbieter in Deutschland (FOTO)
EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Atrium's Independent Committee and Gazit Globe announce ...
Surge Copper durchschneidet 495 Meter mit 0,54 % Cu Äq, davon 126 Meter mit 0,85 % Cu Äq ...
Umweltbundesamt bestätigt ökologische Vorteile des Getränkekartons / Beim ...
BASF-Chef: Wir denken über weitere Investitionen in der Lausitz nach
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Halbjahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 125 Abs. 1 BörseG
EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV announces redemption of the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015
Titel
Autogas: "Unterschätzter Hoffnungsträger der Verkehrswende" / Energieversorger Rheingas ...
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
Von Speck für Duckefett bis zu frischen Kräutern für grüne Soße: Ab sofort können sich Prime-Mitglieder in Kassel Lebensmittel und mehr direkt von tegut... bei ...
Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel
Deutscher Apothekertag / Apothekerschaft fordert neue Ausbildungsordnung für Apotheker
Landgericht spricht Verbraucher im Fiat-Abgasskandal nagelneues mangelfreies Wohnmobil von Hymer zu ...
Rückenwind für ambitionierte CO2-Ziele: ista schließt zweite ESG-Finanzierung von rund 450 Millionen Euro ab (FOTO)
PwC-Studie: Investoren erwarten weiterhin steigende Preise für Seniorenimmobilien (FOTO)
Airtel setzt bei der Erweiterung seines optischen Netzwerks auf Tejas Networks
Stonebranch Online 2021 verbindet die Teilnehmer mit den führenden Köpfen der ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:06 UhrAlsterResearch Update: tokentus investment - Prospectus published
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare
13:05 UhrYouTube Video Analyse: Bitcoin/Ethereum - Triumph oder Niederlage?
Philip Hopf | Kommentare
13:04 UhrDollar: DAX am Mittag leicht im Plus - Fed-Konjunkturbericht erwartet
Redaktion dts | Weitere Nachrichten
13:04 UhrPOSaBIT Unveils In-Store Payment Kiosk for Dispensaries
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13:03 UhrAlsterResearch AG Initiation: MTU - Premium company, premium valuation
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare
13:01 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: 4finance prices new EUR 175 million five year bond issue
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
13:01 UhrNasdaq Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.54 Per Share
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:01 UhrRecord Day for Tests
Accesswire | Analysen
13:00 UhrDGAP-News: HSBC Continental Europe: Pre Stabilisation Notice
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrNHI Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
Accesswire | Analysen