Munich (ots) - As one of the world's leading providers of user authenticationand identification solutions, ELATEC has a wealth of expert knowledge. Now, thecompany has launched its own blog, "Authentication Insights", to share helpfulknow-how and exciting industry insights with all interested parties. The blogposts appear regularly in German and English.Whether in the smart office, on the university campus or for charging electricvehicles, there are virtually no limits to the use of authentication solutionswith RFID (radio frequency identification) and smartphone-based technologies.This blog shows the complex challenges that companies and institutions can solvewith modern access systems and the opportunities that their use opens up. Thebroad spectrum ranges from applications for secure printing and single sign-onfor corporate networks to payment processes in the cafeteria. The name of theblog says it all: "Authentication Insights" offers decision-makers and projectmanagers from all sectors concrete tips and practical decision-making aids forthe implementation of their projects and the development of new business models.For example, the advantages and disadvantages of classic RFID cards and modernsmartphone applications are compared and weighed."Digital transformation poses challenges for companies and society and, at thesame time, offers numerous new opportunities. With this change, the topic ofaccess control is also being completely rethought to ensure the security of dataand physical assets. We want to provide impetus for this with our blog. Readersshould benefit from the know-how of our experts," explains Denis Kim, CorporateVice President Sales EMEA & Japan at Elatec.Click here to visit the new blog "Authentication Insights by ELATEC"(https://elatec.me/en-blog)Picture: Download link (https://we.tl/t-s0jFCwNJdb) by Maisberger, Image source:ElatecFor more information, visit www.elatec.com (https://www.elatec-rfid.com/int)Press contact:Elatec GmbH:Barbara MirlachE-Mail: mailto:B.Mirlach@elatec.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158412/5051055OTS: Elatec