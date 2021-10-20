Beazer Homes USA, Inc. to Webcast Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on November 10, 2021

Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH) (www.beazer.com) has scheduled the release of its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 after the close of the market. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results.

The public may listen to the conference call and view the Company's slide presentation on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website, www.beazer.com. In addition, the conference call will be available by telephone at 800-475-0542 (for international callers, dial 517-308-9429). To be admitted to the call, enter the pass code “8571348.” A replay of the conference call will be available, until 10:00 PM ET on November 17, 2021 at 866-359-6498 (for international callers, dial 203-369-0155) with pass code “3740.”