checkAd

Henry Schein to Present at Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 12:30  |  15   |   |   

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that the Company will virtually present at the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference on November 9, 2021, at 10:30 am Eastern time.

Henry Schein’s presentation can be heard via live webcast by visiting www.henryschein.com/IRwebcasts. A replay will be available on the Henry Schein website following the presentation.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 21,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500 index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

Henry Schein Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Henry Schein to Present at Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that the Company will virtually present at the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
The Very Good Food Company Completes US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
FSD Pharma Signs Agreement with Covar Pharmaceuticals to Support the Development of Lucid-PSYCH
Tilray Strengthens Leadership Position in Canada
Merck Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of CUBICIN (daptomycin for injection) 500 mg, Lot 934778, ...
With Significant Rain in the Weather Forecast for Much of Northern and Central California, PG&E Has ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigated Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) on Behalf of Shareholders
SolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ...
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Mirion
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.10.21Henry Schein to Webcast Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10: 00 a.m. ET
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.10.21Henry Schein CEO Stanley M. Bergman Issues Statement Supporting Primary-Care Physician Access to COVID-19 Vaccines
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Henry Schein’s Practice Pink Program Celebrates 15th Anniversary Supporting the Global Fight Against Cancer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Henry Schein Announces Legal Team Promotions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Henry Schein’s 24th Annual ‘Back to School’ Program Helps Children in Need Return to the Classroom
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten