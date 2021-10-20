checkAd

Radian to Webcast Third Quarter Conference Call

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the company’s third quarter 2021 results, which will be announced after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at https://radian.com/who-we-are/for-investors/webcasts or at www.radian.com. The call may also be accessed by dialing 800.447.0521 inside the U.S., or 847.413.3238 for international callers, using passcode 50246248.

A digital replay of the webcast will be available on Radian’s website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of two weeks at https://radian.com/who-we-are/for-investors/webcasts, using passcode 50246248.

In addition to the information provided in the company's earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which is expected to be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Radian's website at www.radian.com, under Investors.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

