Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Awards Matrix Service Engineering, Fabrication and Construction of Multiple Storage Tanks at Great Falls Renewable Fuels Facility

“We are excited to help lead the North America’s energy transition in Montana, the Pacific Northwest, and western Canada. This project will help diversify our nation’s energy sources and reduce our carbon footprint immediately,” said Bruce Fleming, Executive Vice President of Calumet. “We are pleased to have Matrix Service provide the engineering, fabrication, and construction of our renewable storage tanks for this critical infrastructure project.”

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) announced today that its subsidiary, Matrix Service Inc., has been awarded the engineering, fabrication and construction of seven (7) storage tanks at Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. facility in Great Falls, Montana. The award was made in the first quarter of Fiscal 2022. The tanks are being constructed to support the production of up to 12,000 barrels per day of renewable fuels. Engineering related to the project will be completed by Matrix Service sister company, Matrix PDM Engineering.

The facility is expected to become operational and produce renewable diesel in the second quarter of 2022.

“With our long-standing expertise and reputation as an industry leader in aboveground storage tanks and terminals, we are very pleased to partner with Calumet on this important project, and to do our part to support their commitment in the energy transition to clean, renewable fuels,” said Matrix Service Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, John R. Hewitt. “We look forward to delivering this project safely, on time, and on budget.”

About Calumet

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufacturers, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet produces nearly 3,400 unique specialty products used in the development of the world’s most trusted brands and products. Calumet is vertically integrated and holds a comprehensive portfolio of branded products for use in commercial, industrial, and consumer applications. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company employs approximately 1,400 people and operates 12 facilities across North America, including 10 specialty product manufacturing and production facilities. Calumet products and services are available in more than 90 countries across the world, serving over 2,700 customers globally. www.calumetspecialty.com.