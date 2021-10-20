Buckreef Gold Commences Commissioning of Expanded Processing Plant

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (TanGold or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on Buckreef Gold Company Limited’s (Buckreef Gold) processing plant and the commencement of the commissioning phase of the new expanded processing plant by 360 tonnes per day (tpd). The Company and Buckreef Gold continue to advance the previously disclosed 1,000+ tpd operation.

Expansion Expected to Increase Average Gold Production to an Initial 750-800 Ounces Per Month 1 at Anticipated Total Cash Costs 2 of US$725-825 Per Ounce Upon Final Commissioning

During October, Buckreef Gold completed construction of the 360 tpd processing plant expansion. Buckreef Gold also continued to operate the 120 tpd processing plant subsequent to concluding the test period, which achieved a 90% gold recovery rate, as previously disclosed in September 2021. The existing 120 tpd processing plant has been integrated into the new processing plant circuit.

The new expanded processing plant construction was completed in line with the scheduled completion date of late September/October 2021 and within project capital expenditures guidance of US$1.3-1.6 million. This includes completion of all major construction activities associated with the processing plant expansion, including the ongoing execution of dry, cold and hot commissioning performance tests.

Highlights of Processing Plant Expansion: