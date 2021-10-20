checkAd

SpringWorks Therapeutics to Collaborate with Leading Academic Institutions to Advance Portfolio of Next-Generation Mutation-Selective EGFR Inhibitors

20.10.2021   

- Portfolio is Currently in Lead Optimization and Includes Several Novel Approaches for Targeting Mutant EGFR that are Designed to Address Both De Novo Oncogenic Drivers and Emerging Resistance Mutations -

- Chemistry Exclusively Licensed to SpringWorks by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; SpringWorks Has Also Entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement with Stanford Medicine and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to Support the Lead Optimization Campaign and Translational Biology Efforts -

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber) and a sponsored research agreement (SRA) with Stanford Medicine for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) designed for the treatment of EGFR-mutant lung cancers. The portfolio, which was originally developed in the laboratory of Nathanael Gray, Ph.D., Professor of Chemical and Systems Biology, Co-Director of Cancer Drug Discovery, and Co-Leader of the Cancer Therapeutics Research Program at Stanford Medicine, includes several differentiated, first-in-class chemical series representing novel approaches to targeting mutant EGFR and is designed to address both de novo oncogenic drivers and emerging resistance mutations to existing EGFR inhibitors. The most advanced asset in the portfolio is currently in lead optimization and targets the C797S resistance mutation.

“We are very pleased to expand our portfolio with the in-license of these selective and differentiated EGFR inhibitors, which are complementary to our strategy of developing novel targeted therapies for patients with biomarker-defined solid tumors,” said Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer of SpringWorks. “In addition to the monotherapy opportunities in lung cancer, where a significant unmet medical need remains, these EGFR inhibitors provide several avenues for combination therapy development as well.”

“Since our lab discovered the initial compounds that could address EGFR T790M mutations, we have been exploring additional strategies to create next-generation agents for patients with EGFR-mutant lung cancers in order to address the resistance mutations that inevitably arise upon treatment with osimertinib and other therapies,” said Dr. Gray. “I am grateful for the SRA support from SpringWorks and continued collaboration with my former colleagues at Dana-Farber to further this exciting science with the goal of translating our initial discoveries into meaningful new therapies for cancer patients.”

