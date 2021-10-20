K92 Mining Publishes Latest Sustainability Report Outlining Significant Achievements in ESG

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce that it has published its 2020 Sustainability Report. This is K92’s second annual sustainability report, outlining the environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices and performance of the Company. The report also marks another significant improvement in disclosure and is in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) Metals and Mining Standard. Additionally, this year, an ESG materiality assessment was completed, with a tremendous amount of engagement from both external and internal stakeholders, and its results and feedback are reflected in the report.



The 2020 Sustainability Report is available on the K92 website at the following link: https://k92mining.com/responsible-mining/