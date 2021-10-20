K92 Mining Publishes Latest Sustainability Report Outlining Significant Achievements in ESG
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX:
KNTNF) is pleased to announce that it has published its 2020 Sustainability Report. This is K92’s second annual sustainability report, outlining the environmental, social and governance
(“ESG”) practices and performance of the Company. The report also marks another significant improvement in disclosure and is in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board
(“SASB”) Metals and Mining Standard. Additionally, this year, an ESG materiality assessment was completed, with a tremendous amount of engagement from both external and internal stakeholders, and
its results and feedback are reflected in the report.
The 2020 Sustainability Report is available on the K92 website at the following link: https://k92mining.com/responsible-mining/
Environment, Social and Governance Highlights:
- 95% of workforce PNG Nationals with priority hiring from local communities.
- 85% increase in total community investment from US$655,000 to US$1.2 million.
- Top 3% safety record in the Australasia region with one lost time incident (LTI).
- Major corporate taxpayer in PNG with first instalment paid in July 2020, only ~2 years after declaring commercial production.
- 1.5 million PGK (US$433,500) COVID-19 Assistance Fund created supporting Papua New Guinea National Government, Eastern Highlands and Morobe Provincial Governments and local communities to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Agreement in Principle on a revised Memorandum of Agreement covering the Kainantu Gold Mine operation.
- 10 million tree program participant supporting Papua New Guinea’s goal of planting one million new trees a year for ten years.
- Strong COVID-19 resiliency through successful implementation of hygiene distancing, testing and quarantine measures in addition to on-site medical staff to protect the health and safety of our workforce and local communities. Vaccination programs commenced on site in 2021.
- Access to clean water expanded to another local community in 2020, ending generations of loading and carting water almost 2km to their communities.
- Developing business and empowering women through Sustainable Agriculture Livelihoods program, employing 75% women and successfully growing new types of crops in the lowlands.
- 1.0 million PGK (US$285,000) contribution to new market in Kainantu to support regional commerce.
- 63% of expenditures locally procured since start of operations, supporting the development of long-term sustainable businesses.
-
Strong commitment to education, including 50 tertiary education scholarships, financial assistance to the University of Technology in Lae, PNG, work experience to students and
recent graduates, and assisting parents in local communities with primary education enrolment fees.
0 Kommentare