checkAd

Xinhua Silk Road 52nd Zhangshu National Traditional Chinese Materia Medica Trade Fair kicks off in E. China's Jiangxi

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 12:36  |  17   |   |   

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 52nd Zhangshu National Traditional Chinese Materia Medica Trade Fair opened in Zhangshu, a country-level city in east China's Jiangxi Province on Saturday.

Photo shows the opening ceremony of the 52nd Zhangshu National Traditional Chinese Materia Medica Trade Fair held in Zhangshu, a country-level city in east China's Jiangxi Province on October 16.

 

Photo shows the 52nd Zhangshu National Traditional Chinese Materia Medica Trade Fair held in Zhangshu, east China's Jiangxi Province, from October 16 to 18.

More than 8,800 pharmaceutical manufacturers participated in the fair, exhibiting over 29,000 kinds of products and making the turnover exceed 12 billion yuan at the opening day.

Themed on innovation, inheritance and development, the fair has organized 17 activities including exhibitions, forums, cultural festivals and ceremonies and launched online platforms and exhibitions, aiming to promote cooperation and exchange in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) industry and drive the development of TCM industry.

Along with the increase in public demand for TCM services and the influence of TCM on the world stage, the TCM industry is facing unprecedented development opportunities, said Yu Linyong, Secretary of Commission for Discipline Inspection of China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences.

By attaching more importance to the concept of a digital fair, more modern information technologies like internet, big data and cloud computing were taken to carry out online exhibitions, providing various services for participants including participation registration, live broadcast and real-time data.

During the three-day event, an online exhibition named Jiangxi medicines and medical care industry walking into Georgia was convened to further promote the local medical and medical care industry of Jiangxi to go global, attracting more than 40 exhibitors from the province and 85 foreign buyers to participate.

As a TCM capital, Zhangshu boasts a pharmaceutical development history of over 1,800 years. At present, Zhangshu has 406 pharmaceutical enterprises, with a total traditional Chinese medicinal herbs planting area reaching 33,333 hectares. In 2020, the city's pharmaceutical industry cluster revenue exceeded 100 billion yuan.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324366.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1664121/image_1.jpg 
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1664122/image_2.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xinhua Silk Road 52nd Zhangshu National Traditional Chinese Materia Medica Trade Fair kicks off in E. China's Jiangxi BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The 52nd Zhangshu National Traditional Chinese Materia Medica Trade Fair opened in Zhangshu, a country-level city in east China's Jiangxi Province on Saturday.   More than 8,800 pharmaceutical manufacturers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Automobili Pininfarina and BOVET 1822 Present the New Battista Tourbillon Timepiece
Darling Ingredients' health brand, Rousselot launches Quali-Pure, a range of gelatins with ...
New Dynamic Immersive Art Installation From Kenzo Digital to Live in the New York City Skyline at ...
Maxwise Experts Publish Projection for Bitcoin in 2021
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Reaches Agreement to Acquire PwC's Global Mobility Tax and Immigration ...
Global Anti-Aging Market to Witness Spectacular Growth, Revenue to Surge to USD 162.9 Billion by ...
Federico Milanese presents the opportunities of Mediterranean kiwifruit in the Asian market at ...
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Commits up to $120 Million to Accelerate Access to COVID-19 Drug ...
EQT launches impact-driven longer-hold fund
Titel
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
Global Genome Editing Market Size to Reach USD 19.06 Billion in 2028, Says Reports and Data
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
Titel
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI