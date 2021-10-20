checkAd

Hybrid Software Group PLC Hybrid Software Group celebrates name change with the Euronext Bell Ceremony

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 12:35  |  18   |   |   

 HSG_Picture-Selection_BellRinging3NEWS FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP CELEBRATES NAME CHANGE WITH THE EURONEXT BELL CEREMONY

Cambridge UK, 20 October 2021: Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) celebrates its change of name and corporate identity today by ringing the bell to open trading at the Euronext Stock Exchange in Brussels.

Hybrid Software Group PLC changed its name from Global Graphics PLC following shareholder approval on 13 October 2021. The new name underlines the Group’s position as a software company providing innovative technology for industrial print manufacturing processes at a time when industry is accelerating towards mass customization, smart factories, and Industry 4.0. The Group’s solutions are hybrid because they meet the needs of analogue and digital production processes and because they integrate both software and printhead drive electronics.

The Group’s new strapline “enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing” represents all the solutions available from Hybrid Software Group’s global operating companies: Global Graphics Software, HYBRID Software, Meteor Inkjet and Xitron. The individual branding of these operating companies is unchanged.

Speaking at the Bell ceremony Chairman Guido Van der Schueren said, “For many years, the success of HYBRID Software has been built on a simple formula: our future depends on advanced automation as embodied by Industry 4.0, multiplied by extreme customer care. We partner with our customers for the long term and act upon their input. I believe these concepts equally apply to the broader Hybrid Software Group and look forward to continuing to expanding our support for all areas of industrial print manufacturing.”

CEO Mike Rottenborn added, “Our customers have long viewed Global Graphics as a collection of great companies: Global Graphics Software, HYBRID Software, Meteor Inkjet, and Xitron. But as an integrated group, we offer technology and products that go beyond what’s available from any individual company. It’s important that we communicate the proper brand message at the group level to our customers and investors. Rebranding as Hybrid Software Group brings this group strategy into focus and lays the foundations for continued growth of the company.”

Hybrid Software Group is the only full stack supplier of all critical core technologies for inkjet. Its solutions enable OEMs to be nimble in their response to develop new digital printing equipment for emerging applications and enable print service providers to benefit from the added value of digital production.

Earlier this year the four companies launched their first joint product, the SmartDFE, (digital front end) that is designed to be the heart of a fully automated manufacturing system for labels and packaging, one of the Group’s strategic growth targets.

A webcast of the ceremony can be viewed here: https://channel.royalcast.com/hybridsoftwaregroup/#!/hybridsoftwaregro ...

and can also be accessed from the investor section of the new group website www.hybridsoftware.group.

Ends

Note to editors: a photo of the Bell ceremony is available from jill.taylor@hybridsoftware.group.

About Hybrid Software Group PLC

Through its operating subsidiaries, [link]Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; pre-press workflow developers Xitron and enterprise software developer HYBRID Software.

Contacts

Jill Taylor Graeme Huttley
Corporate Communications Director Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489 Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472
Email: jill.taylor@hybridsoftware.group
 Email: graeme.huttley@hybridsoftware.group

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hybrid Software Group PLC Hybrid Software Group celebrates name change with the Euronext Bell Ceremony  HSG_Picture-Selection_BellRinging3NEWS FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP CELEBRATES NAME CHANGE WITH THE EURONEXT BELL CEREMONY Cambridge UK, 20 October 2021: Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) celebrates its change of name and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Neuronetics Launches Upgrades of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health
Algoma Steel and Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination
Ocugen Inc. to present pre-clinical data for OCU410 at 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development ...
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...