HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP CELEBRATES NAME CHANGE WITH THE EURONEXT BELL CEREMONY

Cambridge UK, 20 October 2021: Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) celebrates its change of name and corporate identity today by ringing the bell to open trading at the Euronext Stock Exchange in Brussels.

Hybrid Software Group PLC changed its name from Global Graphics PLC following shareholder approval on 13 October 2021. The new name underlines the Group’s position as a software company providing innovative technology for industrial print manufacturing processes at a time when industry is accelerating towards mass customization, smart factories, and Industry 4.0. The Group’s solutions are hybrid because they meet the needs of analogue and digital production processes and because they integrate both software and printhead drive electronics.

The Group’s new strapline “enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing” represents all the solutions available from Hybrid Software Group’s global operating companies: Global Graphics Software, HYBRID Software, Meteor Inkjet and Xitron. The individual branding of these operating companies is unchanged.

Speaking at the Bell ceremony Chairman Guido Van der Schueren said, “For many years, the success of HYBRID Software has been built on a simple formula: our future depends on advanced automation as embodied by Industry 4.0, multiplied by extreme customer care. We partner with our customers for the long term and act upon their input. I believe these concepts equally apply to the broader Hybrid Software Group and look forward to continuing to expanding our support for all areas of industrial print manufacturing.”

CEO Mike Rottenborn added, “Our customers have long viewed Global Graphics as a collection of great companies: Global Graphics Software, HYBRID Software, Meteor Inkjet, and Xitron. But as an integrated group, we offer technology and products that go beyond what’s available from any individual company. It’s important that we communicate the proper brand message at the group level to our customers and investors. Rebranding as Hybrid Software Group brings this group strategy into focus and lays the foundations for continued growth of the company.”

Hybrid Software Group is the only full stack supplier of all critical core technologies for inkjet. Its solutions enable OEMs to be nimble in their response to develop new digital printing equipment for emerging applications and enable print service providers to benefit from the added value of digital production.

Earlier this year the four companies launched their first joint product, the SmartDFE, (digital front end) that is designed to be the heart of a fully automated manufacturing system for labels and packaging, one of the Group’s strategic growth targets.

A webcast of the ceremony can be viewed here: https://channel.royalcast.com/hybridsoftwaregroup/#!/hybridsoftwaregro ...



and can also be accessed from the investor section of the new group website www.hybridsoftware.group.

Ends

Note to editors: a photo of the Bell ceremony is available from jill.taylor@hybridsoftware.group.

About Hybrid Software Group PLC

Through its operating subsidiaries, [link]Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; pre-press workflow developers Xitron and enterprise software developer HYBRID Software.

Contacts

Jill Taylor Graeme Huttley Corporate Communications Director Chief Financial Officer Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489 Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472 Email: jill.taylor@hybridsoftware.group

Email: graeme.huttley@hybridsoftware.group



Attachment