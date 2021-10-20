LL Flooring to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 3, 2021

Lumber Liquidators (“LL Flooring” or “Company”) (NYSE: LL), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring in the U.S., today announced that it intends to release third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

The Company plans to host a conference call and audio webcast on November 3, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference may be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544 and entering pin number 087906. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends through November 10, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing (929) 458-6194 and entering pin number 673066. The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LLFlooring.com.