LL Flooring to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 3, 2021
Lumber Liquidators (“LL Flooring” or “Company”) (NYSE: LL), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring in the U.S., today announced that it intends to release third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
The Company plans to host a conference call and audio webcast on November 3, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference may be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544 and entering pin number 087906. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends through November 10, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing (929) 458-6194 and entering pin number 673066. The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LLFlooring.com.
About LL Flooring
LL Flooring is one of the leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring in the U.S. with 422 stores as of September 30, 2021. The Company seeks to offer the best customer experience online and in stores, with more than 500 varieties of hard-surface floors featuring a range of quality styles and on-trend designs. LL Flooring’s online tools also help empower customers to find the right solution for the space they’ve envisioned. LL Flooring’s extensive selection includes vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork, with a wide range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement. Our stores are staffed with flooring experts who provide advice, pro partnership services and installation options for all of LL Flooring’s products, the majority of which is in stock and ready for delivery.
