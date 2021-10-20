BGSF, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a leading national provider of workforce solutions, today announced it will discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results during a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The teleconference will be hosted by Beth Garvey, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Hollenbach, Chief Financial Officer. The related press release will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Interested participants may dial 833-316-0561 (U.S. callers), 412-317-5735 (international callers) or 866-605-3852 (Canada callers) and ask for the BGSF call. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call ends through November 11, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 412-317-0088 (international callers), or 855-669-9658 (Canada callers) and reference PIN Number 10160573. The live webcast and archived replay are accessible at the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.bgsf.com.