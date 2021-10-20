Spire Global, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, announced today that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2021 financial results. The news release announcing the third quarter 2021 results will be disseminated on November 10, 2021 after the market closes.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Spire Global’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.spire.com. The toll-free dial-in number for the live audio call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on November 10, 2021 is (866) 682-6100. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is (862) 298-0702. The conference ID for the call is 13724477. A replay of the call will be available via the web at https://ir.spire.com.