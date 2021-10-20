checkAd

Spire Global, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021   

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, announced today that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2021 financial results. The news release announcing the third quarter 2021 results will be disseminated on November 10, 2021 after the market closes.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Spire Global’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.spire.com. The toll-free dial-in number for the live audio call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on November 10, 2021 is (866) 682-6100. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is (862) 298-0702. The conference ID for the call is 13724477. A replay of the call will be available via the web at https://ir.spire.com.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.

