TCR² Therapeutics Reviews Pipeline and Strategy at R&D Day

- Anticipated allogeneic program lead candidate in 2022

- Expansion of platform into autoimmune diseases with TRuC Tregs

- TCR2 to host a webcast on Wednesday, October 20 at 8:00a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors, today unveiled new programs and provided highlights from its emerging TRuC pipeline programs during its first virtual R&D Day.

“At TCR2, our mission is to build the next great cell therapy company in solid tumors based on the early success of our mesothelin franchise and an emerging pipeline which will extend our reach into new cancer patient populations and beyond,” said Garry Menzel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics. “Today we will review our narrowed focus on solid tumors and unveil new strategies to potentially further enhance the persistence and efficacy of our TRuC-T cells. In addition, we will introduce compelling preclinical data for our TRuC Tregs, which could expand our footprint into the autoimmune disease setting. We believe that TCR2 is already helping to change the treatment paradigm for patients with treatment-refractory solid tumors and, through continued innovation, will progress our re-prioritized pipeline to patients with a variety of unmet medical needs.”

Pipeline Updates

Gavo-cel:

announced today the completion of the 3-patient cohort at the new dose level 3.5A (3x10 /m following lymphodepletion) using a split dosing approach. Two patients were evaluable for safety. In both cases, gavo-cel was well-tolerated with no patients experiencing on-target, off tumors toxicities or Grade ≥3 cytokine release syndrome (CRS) non-hematologic toxicities. TCR2 anticipates the identification of the RP2D in 4Q21.

TC-110:

TCR2 announced today that, in alignment with its pipeline prioritization on solid tumors, the Company has deprioritized the development of TC-110 for the treatment of patients with CD19+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma or adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia and plans instead to evaluate business development options.



TC-510: