Vow ASA Invitation to Vow ASA Q3 2021 Trading Update

Vow ASA will release a trading update for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday 27 October 2020 at around 08:00 Central European Summertime (CEST). The update will be published on www.newsweb.no (https://www.newsweb.no) and on the company's web site www.vowasa.com (https://www.vowasa.com).

At 09:00 CEST on the same day, the company’s CEO Henrik Badin will present the results live at Haakon VII’s gate 2, 0161 Oslo. Participants are welcome to participate in person or to follow the presentation via livestream. The stream will also be available for replay after the event.

Use the following link to follow the presentation via livestream: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20211027_7/

If you wish to attend the presentation in person, please notify our CFO (Erik Magelssen) by email at erik.magelssen@vowasa.com.


For further queries, please contact:
Erik Magelssen – CFO
Vow ASA
Tel: +47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com


About Vow ASA

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonise industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW)


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 

 





