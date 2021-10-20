checkAd

SpringWorks Therapeutics to Collaborate with Ab Magnitude on Target Identification and Discovery of Next-Generation Targeted Oncology Therapeutics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 12:45  |  48   |   |   

– SpringWorks to Utilize Pioneering Computational Modeling Approaches Developed by Yibing Shan, Ph.D., Previously Founding Member of DE Shaw Research and Leading Computational Structural Biologist –

– Collaboration Designed to Expand SpringWorks’ Drug Discovery Capabilities and to Support Buildout of Early-Stage Pipeline -

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Ab Magnitude Ventures Group, LLC and Ab Magnitude Fund, LP (collectively, “Ab Magnitude”) for the development of next-generation targeted oncology therapeutics. Ab Magnitude is led by Yibing Shan, Ph.D., a leading structural computational biologist who was a founding member of D.E. Shaw Research, a pioneering computational biochemistry research company. Dr. Shan’s simulations of protein structural dynamics have previously yielded important insights on the activity of key oncogenic proteins and the identification of novel binding sites suitable for small molecule therapies. SpringWorks and Ab Magnitude will collaborate on target discovery and initial hit finding to advance next generation oncology therapeutics. In addition, the parties will also collaborate on a portfolio of novel EGFR inhibitors recently in-licensed by SpringWorks from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute with Ab Magnitude supporting optimization and characterization of the portfolio using its computational platform.

“We believe that Dr. Shan’s track record of identifying novel druggable targets for the design of new cancer therapies is unparalleled and represents a natural complement to our strategy of developing differentiated targeted therapies on behalf of cancer patients,” said Badreddin Edris, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of SpringWorks. “We look forward to collaborating with Ab Magnitude and we believe that by incorporating these cutting-edge computational approaches into our early-stage drug discovery and development capabilities, we will be well positioned to continue expanding our emerging preclinical pipeline and advancing promising candidates into the clinic.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SpringWorks Therapeutics to Collaborate with Ab Magnitude on Target Identification and Discovery of Next-Generation Targeted Oncology Therapeutics – SpringWorks to Utilize Pioneering Computational Modeling Approaches Developed by Yibing Shan, Ph.D., Previously Founding Member of DE Shaw Research and Leading Computational Structural Biologist – – Collaboration Designed to Expand SpringWorks’ …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Neuronetics Launches Upgrades of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health
Algoma Steel and Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination
Ocugen Inc. to present pre-clinical data for OCU410 at 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development ...
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...