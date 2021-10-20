SpringWorks Therapeutics to Collaborate with Ab Magnitude on Target Identification and Discovery of Next-Generation Targeted Oncology Therapeutics

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Ab Magnitude Ventures Group, LLC and Ab Magnitude Fund, LP (collectively, “Ab Magnitude”) for the development of next-generation targeted oncology therapeutics. Ab Magnitude is led by Yibing Shan, Ph.D., a leading structural computational biologist who was a founding member of D.E. Shaw Research, a pioneering computational biochemistry research company. Dr. Shan’s simulations of protein structural dynamics have previously yielded important insights on the activity of key oncogenic proteins and the identification of novel binding sites suitable for small molecule therapies. SpringWorks and Ab Magnitude will collaborate on target discovery and initial hit finding to advance next generation oncology therapeutics. In addition, the parties will also collaborate on a portfolio of novel EGFR inhibitors recently in-licensed by SpringWorks from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute with Ab Magnitude supporting optimization and characterization of the portfolio using its computational platform.

“We believe that Dr. Shan’s track record of identifying novel druggable targets for the design of new cancer therapies is unparalleled and represents a natural complement to our strategy of developing differentiated targeted therapies on behalf of cancer patients,” said Badreddin Edris, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of SpringWorks. “We look forward to collaborating with Ab Magnitude and we believe that by incorporating these cutting-edge computational approaches into our early-stage drug discovery and development capabilities, we will be well positioned to continue expanding our emerging preclinical pipeline and advancing promising candidates into the clinic.”