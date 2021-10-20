AlsterResearch Update: mic AG - Chip shortages have no impact on guidance Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG | 14 0 | 0 20.10.2021, 12:54 | After the share price rally of the last 12 months, investors have been concerned about the recent relative share price weakness of mic. But global chip shortages had only little impact on mic’s operation so far. After the share price rally of the last 12 months, investors have been concerned about the recent relative share price weakness of mic. But global chip shortages had only little impact on mic’s operation so far. mic AG (Update) Technology MCap EUR 52m

BUY PT EUR 5.40 (+92% potential) Chip shortages and a delay in the closing of the Faytech acquisition have recently raised some concerns and weighed on the share price. We discuss why we believe these concerns are unfounded. Read What's it all about? After the share price rally of the last 12 months, investors have been concerned about the recent relative share price weakness of mic. Uncertainties remain on topics such as the global chip shortages (and the impact on mic) as well as the delay of the potential acquisition of faytech. The latest press coverage of mic's/Pyramid's management however provides some comfort in our view. Whilst the delay in signing the faytech acquisition could also be interpreted as a sign of careful due diligence work, the global chip shortages had only little impact on mic's operation so far. In any case, the chip shortages should be overcome by 2022, which would make a potential blip in the numbers a short-term effect. Investors should start focusing on the attractive valuation of mic (EV/EBIT 2022 of ~5x), which could soon allow for a re-rating of the stock.



