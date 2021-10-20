checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.10.2021 / 12:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Peter
Last name(s): von Borch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rubean AG

b) LEI
391200FE9HIZMPWLOP18 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005120802

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.50 EUR 25000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
20/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.10.2021
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 MÃ¼nchen
Germany
Internet: www.rubean.com

 
