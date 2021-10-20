DGAP-News: Ludium Lab / Key word(s): Product Launch Ludium Lab launches Virtual Cloud Services and consolidates its position as a service provider 20.10.2021 / 12:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ludium Lab announces the launch of Cloud Services, which will be the main axis of its catalogue of services centred on its own cloud virtualisation technology

Its catalogue of cloud technology services includes, for the time being, the following:

Sora Stream

The most dynamic cloud gaming platform on the market, owned by Ludium Lab, and focused on end users or B2B channels, such as telephone operators, has a catalogue of more than 200 games, including F2P, retro games, modern games and more to come, which allows players to play from anywhere, provided there is a good connection, at 60 FPD HD without having to download any of the games, just by paying a monthly fee.



Virtual Gaming

Companies that want to enter the world of cloud gaming can choose to purchase Ludium Lab's technology and experience in the cloud sector to launch their projects. This service is aimed at publishers and developers, among others, so that they can take their creations to the cloud and access millions of users without having to invest in high-end hardware.

Virtual Services

Ludium Lab also acts as a service provider, offering a range of services for companies to use in their businesses, further enhancing their capabilities with cutting-edge technology and easy access. Aimed at software developers, especially if their product is GPU-intensive and therefore requires high-performance hardware, or companies that use applications or software and want their users to access them from any location or device.

Virtual App

Focused on consumers, Virtual Apps will have an extensive catalogue of applications and software in the cloud, designed to offer the best solutions to users' problems, making it possible, as usual when talking about cloud technology, to access from anywhere and without the need for very powerful devices. All this in a subscription or on-demand payment format being a Software as a Service (SaaS).

"The potential of Ludium's virtualisation technology is already reaching society, companies, data centres, IT, etc., which is going to be a revolution in the market".

Juan José Martín. CEO of Ludium Lab

Contact Details

Carlos Infante

carlos.infante@ludiumlab.com

648816240

20.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Ludium Lab Barcelona Spain EQS News ID: 1242171

End of News DGAP News Service

1242171 20.10.2021