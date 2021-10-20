checkAd

DGAP-News Ludium Lab launches Virtual Cloud Services and consolidates its position as a service provider

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.10.2021, 12:50  |  15   |   |   

DGAP-News: Ludium Lab / Key word(s): Product Launch
Ludium Lab launches Virtual Cloud Services and consolidates its position as a service provider

20.10.2021 / 12:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ludium Lab launches Virtual Cloud Services and consolidates its position as a service provider

Ludium Lab announces the launch of Cloud Services, which will be the main axis of its catalogue of services centred on its own cloud virtualisation technology

Its catalogue of cloud technology services includes, for the time being, the following:

Sora Stream
The most dynamic cloud gaming platform on the market, owned by Ludium Lab, and focused on end users or B2B channels, such as telephone operators, has a catalogue of more than 200 games, including F2P, retro games, modern games and more to come, which allows players to play from anywhere, provided there is a good connection, at 60 FPD HD without having to download any of the games, just by paying a monthly fee.

Virtual Gaming
Companies that want to enter the world of cloud gaming can choose to purchase Ludium Lab's technology and experience in the cloud sector to launch their projects. This service is aimed at publishers and developers, among others, so that they can take their creations to the cloud and access millions of users without having to invest in high-end hardware.

Virtual Services
Ludium Lab also acts as a service provider, offering a range of services for companies to use in their businesses, further enhancing their capabilities with cutting-edge technology and easy access. Aimed at software developers, especially if their product is GPU-intensive and therefore requires high-performance hardware, or companies that use applications or software and want their users to access them from any location or device.

Virtual App
Focused on consumers, Virtual Apps will have an extensive catalogue of applications and software in the cloud, designed to offer the best solutions to users' problems, making it possible, as usual when talking about cloud technology, to access from anywhere and without the need for very powerful devices. All this in a subscription or on-demand payment format being a Software as a Service (SaaS).

"The potential of Ludium's virtualisation technology is already reaching society, companies, data centres, IT, etc., which is going to be a revolution in the market".

Juan José Martín. CEO of Ludium Lab

 

Contact Details

Carlos Infante

carlos.infante@ludiumlab.com
648816240


20.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Ludium Lab
Barcelona
Spain
EQS News ID: 1242171

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1242171  20.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242171&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Ludium Lab launches Virtual Cloud Services and consolidates its position as a service provider DGAP-News: Ludium Lab / Key word(s): Product Launch Ludium Lab launches Virtual Cloud Services and consolidates its position as a service provider 20.10.2021 / 12:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ludium …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the first Capital Markets Day on Thursday, 4 November 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Reports Two Publications of Positive Data on Nexodyn(R) AOS for Hard-to-Heal ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG Has Invested in Element Finance Via its Subsidiary
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares
DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: Zweistelliges Wachstum im dritten Quartal
DGAP-News: KWS schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021 erfolgreich ab und erhöht Dividende
DGAP-Adhoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Trotz hoher Schäden ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Brockhaus Technologies strukturiert Finanzierung des angestrebten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: Double-digit growth in the third quarter
DGAP-News: Weitere Internationalisierung der adesso Group: adesso eröffnet in Italien den zehnten Standort in ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: BEI EINER IN VITRO-STUDIE ERHÖHEN DIE ACCUM(TM)-VARIANTEN VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DIE WIRKSAMKEIT ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Gesellschaft beschließt die vorläufige Einstellung des Angebots von ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric and H3 HATS Detail Successes with World's First Industrialized Optical Communications ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Year-end Pre-Close Trading Statement
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu